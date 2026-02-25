Carlton's draftees and new recruits were the stars in a 15-point win over Geelong on Wednesday night

Jagga Smith (left) and Will Hayward celebrate during the AAMI Community Series match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AS MANY as eight or nine first-time Carlton players could be set to suit up for next week's Opening Round clash against Sydney, with a host of fresh-faced Blues impressing in their 15-point AAMI Community Series win over Geelong on Wednesday night.

But the match was overshadowed by an apparent shin injury to important Cats forward Shannon Neale, who limped from the field after heavy contact with Blues big man Marc Pittonet in a ruck contest late in the third quarter.

Neale, who kicked a career-best 44 goals last season, attacked a ruck contest alongside Pittonet as has been intended by the AFL's new rules, but limped slowly from the ground after the unfortunate collision and did not return.

His injury could deplete Geelong's attacking stocks even further ahead of its Opening Round clash against Gold Coast next Friday night, with Jeremy Cameron (quad) and Gryan Miers (thumb) already under fitness clouds.

Carlton's Jagga Smith will undoubtedly lead the way among the side's potential early-season debutants, continuing a flawless summer to inspire the side's 13.8 (86) to 11.5 (71) win with 37 disposals, five clearances and a classy goal in a best-on-ground display in the victory.

But he's unlikely to be the only one. Father-son Harry Dean (11 disposals, five marks) and the recently signed Wade Derksen (18 disposals, eight marks) were among those to also stake their claim for debuts, both enjoying standout moments behind the ball in the absence of the more experienced Jacob Weitering.

New recruits Will Hayward and Ben Ainsworth both showed flashes in the attacking half, Ollie Florent provided run behind the ball, while Campbell Chesser and Liam Reidy have also put themselves in the selection frame across pre-season.

Even youngster Talor Byrne – fresh off three last-quarter goals against Brisbane in last week's scratch match – put his hand up for a potential debut, kicking a classy goal on the run to just about seal the contest in the final term.

Elijah Hollands celebrated his addition back into Carlton's squad earlier this week with two goals from 19 touches, while Sam Walsh was another in a joyous mood just a day after inking a lucrative long-term free agency contract at Ikon Park to finish with 29 disposals and a long goal.

Geelong, who was chasing the match from the outset after a slow start, left it reeling following Neale's late injury but found positives from the performances of star running prospects Max Holmes (25 disposals, one goal) and Lawson Humphries (24 disposals, six marks).

New recruit James Worpel (21 disposals, six clearances) and the returning Tanner Bruhn (27 disposals, nine marks) were also solid, just about ensuring their additions to the Cats' midfield group ahead of the clash with the Suns in nine days' time.

New faces

Carlton's cohort of new players could leave coach Michael Voss with as many as eight or nine first-time Blues in his Opening Round plans. Jagga Smith clearly leads the way alongside new recruits Will Hayward, Ollie Florent, Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser and Liam Reidy. But other potential debutants in Harry Dean and Wade Derksen also impressed behind the ball and could be called upon, especially if Jacob Weitering misses out. Talor Byrne's running goal in the final term was another timely reminder of his talents as well. Geelong's new recruit James Worpel is a certainty for Opening Round, but potential debutants Jay Polkinghorne and Mitch Edwards were both quiet.

Opening Round chance

Geelong's Tanner Bruhn is set for his first AFL appearance in 531 days when the Cats open their season against Gold Coast next Friday night, collecting 27 disposals for the night including 17 touches in the first half alone. Jhye Clark also looks set for a more prominent role in the Cats' midfield. Carlton's Francis Evans continued his late-season form from 2025, showing plenty of flashes inside-50 and kicking a long goal from the centre square in the opening term.

Medical room

Geelong forward Shannon Neale's shin injury overshadowed the night for the Cats. He appeared to hurt himself while jumping into a ruck contest, slowly limping from the field late in the third quarter. It was not the sight coach Chris Scott wanted to see with Jeremy Cameron (quad), Bailey Smith (calf) and Gryan Miers (thumb) already under fitness clouds leading into next Friday night's clash against Gold Coast. Carlton star Sam Walsh left the field just seconds after the game began, putting worries through the Blues' camp just a day after inking a lucrative new eight-year deal. However, he was just winded and returned to the game minutes later. The Blues remain hopeful Jacob Weitering (rib) will be fit to face the Swans in eight days' time, but Nick Haynes (ankle), Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Matt Cottrell (knee) will all be sidelined for the season's opening weeks.

Sam Walsh has left the field after this incident in the first term.#AFLBluesCats pic.twitter.com/32PjpatbHR — AFL (@AFL) February 25, 2026

Fantasy watch

The most popular player in Fantasy Classic is Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) ... and with good reason! He finished as the highest scoring player on the ground with 118 points thanks to his 37 disposals, four marks, two tackles and a goal. Fresh off signing with the Blues via SSP, Wade Derkson (DEF, $230,000) took eight marks for 83 points. Can he hold his spot when Jacob Weitering returns? Role is the key thing Fantasy coaches watch for in the pre-season and Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) had the most friendly of all in the first half. A blistering start saw his role in Geelong's backline gain him 54 points by quarter-time. He moved into the midfield after the main break and finished with 108 points, topping the scores for the Cats. A strong showing in Opening Round will make him a mid-priced midfielder option in Fantasy Classic. - Warnie from The Traders

CARLTON 4.1 4.5 8.6 13.8 (86)

GEELONG 1.2 3.4 6.5 11.5 (71)

GOALS

Carlton: Kemp 2, E.Hollands 2, Hayward, Evans, Smith, Moir, Walsh, Chesser, O.Hollands, Byrne, Cripps

Geelong: Martin 3, Stevens, O.Henry, Holmes, Dangerfield, Knevitt, Polkinghorne, Mannagh, O'Connor

BEST

Carlton: Smith, Walsh, Cripps, O.Hollands, Williams, E.Hollands

Geelong: Holmes, Humphries, Bruhn, Atkins, Martin, Clark

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Geelong: Neale (shin)