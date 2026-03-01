Steven May has retired on the eve of the 2026 season

Steven May during Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership defender Steven May has announced his retirement after 251 games with the Demons and Gold Coast.

May was contracted until the end of 2026 but has pulled the pin on the eve of the season after a string of recent personal issues.

May confirmed his retirement on social media on Sunday night, saying the Demons needed "clean air and no distractions moving forward".

"It's with a heavy heart that I've decided to step away and retire from the AFL," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"It's an incredibly tough decision to make on the eve of the season but I know it's the right one for myself, my family and the team.

"As a kid from Darwin, all I ever wanted was to play one game of AFL. To have lived that dream and had the career I've had is something I'll be forever grateful for.

"It truly was a privilege to have been part of this club and this group of boys. The lifelong relationships and memories will stay with me forever.



"Right now the club, Kingy and the boys deserve some clean air and no distractions moving forward, and I wish the lads nothing but success ahead. Very exciting times for our fans."

May's retirement allows the Demons to add another player to their list ahead of Monday's pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline.

The 34-year-old had been on personal leave from the club since January and was not sighted at either of the Demons' pre-season hit-outs.

May, along with Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia, is facing criminal charges over an alleged scuffle in Sorrento late in 2024. The pair applied last month to have the charges thrown out, saying they weren't there at the time of the incident.

In a separate issue, police were called to May's house in January, although no further details have been made public.

Steven May poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

New coach Steven King told May to weigh up his options during last year's trade period following his decline in form in 2025, but with no rival clubs showing interest, the full-back returned to Demons.

At his peak, May was regarded as one of the competition's premier defenders, troubling the opposition's most dangerous key forwards with his intercept marking and penetrating kick.

He started his career with Gold Coast in 2011 and captained the Suns before moving to Melbourne at the end of 2018.

The key defender earned All-Australian honours during Melbourne's 2021 premiership year and again in 2022, with captain Max Gawn last week still backing him to play a key role for the Demons in 2026.

"He's a premiership player and a very, very decent fullback," Gawn told AAP. "Hopefully that all gets worked out at some point."

Melbourne will begin its season at the MCG against St Kilda on Sunday, March 15.

- with AAP