Welcome back to 'The 25', where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's rolling list of the top players in the AFL is back for 2026, where we will rank the best of the best every month throughout the year.

The criteria is simple – if every player in the competition was fully fit and lined up against a wall right now, who would you pick first?

Read on for The 25 to start 2026, where some familiar names dominate the top rungs of the list.

Who will rise and who will fall early in the season, and who will make a big move from outside the list to the top rungs of The 25 by the end of the season?

The Swans recruit marks his return to our top 25 players following a strong summer campaign at his new club. Curnow has not put a foot wrong since crossing from Carlton and has been one of the standouts over the club's pre-season games. Against GWS on Thursday, he booted two goals - including a monster bomb from 70m - to add to the four majors he kicked against the Western Bulldogs a week earlier. Where the dual Coleman medallist finishes the year on this list will be fascinating to watch after a disappointing final season in navy blue.

The sky's the limit for the Lions gun. Already a two-time premiership player and dual Norm Smith medallist at the age of 21, Ashcroft's star continues to rise and he will be one to watch as the season goes on. Finished last year with career-high averages in disposals (27.1) and clearances (5.7). Signed a four-year contract extension at Brisbane late last year but is sure to attract multi-million-dollar offers in the future.

Will Ashcroft poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale's 2025 season looked over after injuring his calf in the qualifying final, but he made a remarkable recovery to take his place in the Grand Final. Subbed in to the game at the start of the third quarter, he proved pivotal in Brisbane's barnstorming second-half demolition of Geelong, collecting 17 possessions, seven clearances and a classic goal to inspire his side. His summer of turmoil off-field appears to have had little influence on-field, with the 32-year-old starring in the Lions' AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast with 31 touches and 10 clearances to be the top ranked player on the ground.

Lachie Neale in action during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Smith elevated his game to elite levels last season in a spectacular start to his career at the Cats. The 25-year-old returned with a bang from a year-long lay-off with an ACL to finish the season ranked No.1 for average disposals and inside 50s. He also earned All‑Australian honours and finished third in the Brownlow. His red-hot form carried into AAMI AFL Origin (25 touches, three clearances, five tackles, one goal), and although he missed the Cats' AAMI Community Series match with a calf issue, expect to see the former top-10 pick reach even greater heights in 2026.

Bailey Smith kicks the ball during the AFL Origin match between Victoria and Western Australia at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The three-time All-Australian is poised for a significant role shift in 2026, with coach Adam Kingsley earmarking him for increased midfield time. Greene began his career in the engine room before transitioning forward, where he's become one of the most lethal forwards in the competition. A glimpse of what that move could mean was on display in Thursday's AAMI Community Series clash. Greene started the match in the centre square and spent long periods around the ball, gathering 26 disposals, eight tackles and a game-high six clearances.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The electric Swan was perhaps below his scintillating best last year, but he remains one of the game's best midfielders. Warner, an All-Australian in 2024, averaged 22.2 disposals, 4.6 clearances and 3.5 tackles last season, and again kicked 20 goals. It means he has booted at least 20 majors in three of the past four campaigns and he shapes as a vital part of a Swans outfit looking to rebound this year.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The hard-running Cat was perhaps the unluckiest player to miss out on All-Australian selection last year after making the extended squad. His move into the midfield has paid off for Geelong and he averaged career-highs for disposals (26.9) and clearances (4.6) last year, while also kicking 14 goals. He may have missed out on a blazer, but Holmes claimed a second straight Geelong best and fairest as reward for a stellar campaign.

Max Holmes during the R24 match between Geelong and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Demons skipper cemented his legacy in 2025 with a record-equalling eighth All-Australian blazer despite a turbulent and disappointing season for Melbourne overall. In a year that yielded just seven wins for his side, Gawn still finished inside the top 10 of the Brownlow Medal count, polling a career-best 23 votes, and averaged career-highs for disposals (20.7), marks (5.7) and clearances (5.3). With the introduction of new ruck rules casting some doubt over how the competition's most dominant big man would adjust, any concerns have quickly been eased. If his performances in AAMI AFL Origin and Friday night's AAMI Community Series match are any indication, Gawn is showing no signs of slowing down as he enters his 16th season.

Max Gawn celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Pickett scraped into The 25 at No.25 last year, but he's wasted no time climbing the ranks to start 2026. Rotating through the midfield and up forward, Pickett's five-goal masterclass in the match simulation against the Kangaroos was followed by another impressive half against Richmond before the game was abandoned due to weather. Melbourne is building its next era around the 24-year-old, who has signed on until the end of 2034, and it's easy to see why. With his game set to reach new heights, just how far can Pickett rise in 2026?

Could we be witnessing the next evolution of the modern-day midfielder? Like Luke Jackson, who is ranked one rung above him in The 25, Thilthorpe's athleticism and footy smarts could give Matthew Nicks a major point of difference in the middle. Against Port Adelaide in the match sim, the 201cm forward kicked five goals and found himself running through the centre square in a move that we could see more of in 2026. Booted 60 goals last season and was rewarded with All-Australian selection. A big year looms.

Is he a ruck? Is he a forward? Is he a midfielder? Answer: All of the above. Jackson put together a career-best season in 2025, averaging 17.8 disposals, 4.1 tackles and 3.4 clearances to poll 17 Brownlow Medal votes and finish fourth in the Doig Medal. The 2021 Rising Star also booted 20 goals, the third consecutive year he's kicked 20+ majors. Collected 12 touches and two goals in AAMI AFL Origin and dominated against Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series. A scary prospect for 2026.

Luke Jackson during the Match Simulation between Fremantle and West Coast at Victor George Kailis Oval, on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australian selection and a third consecutive Malcolm Blight Medal was just reward for the Crows captain, who remains one of the most consistent players in the League. Dawson had a superb 2025 season, averaging 23.4 disposals and career-high numbers for contested possessions (9.5), tackles (7.4), inside 50s (6.2) and clearances (4.4), while also adding 18 goals. If he can continue to pepper the big sticks, he could be one to rise up this list.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews is at the peak of his powers and shows no signs of slowing down. Now a two-time premiership player and triple All-Australian, the 29-year-old's resume stacks up as one of the best in the game. The Lions co-captain is the best key defender in the League, finishing last season as the AFL's No.1 player in intercept possessions, intercept marks and one-percenters. Also finished second in the Norm Smith Medal count after 18 disposals and nine marks against Geelong.

Harris Andrews after the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans gun will be playing with a point to prove after his 2025 season was ruined by injury. Gulden was limited to just 10 games last year, and Sydney sorely missed the classy left-footer. A two-time All-Australian, Gulden has made his name on the wing, but looks set to spend more time as a pure midfielder this year, giving him an even greater chance to show what he is capable of.

Errol Gulden is tackled by Tom Liberatore during Sydney's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers ball-magnet continues to be one of the best clearance players in the AFL. Only Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell had more clearances than Serong in 2025 as the Freo onballer gave his team plenty of drive from stoppage. If Serong can add more damage to his game – he kicked just seven goals last year – he is capable of flying up even higher in The 25. His value to the Dockers was highlighted when he re-signed until the end of 2034 earlier this year.

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over Port Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfield bull hit new heights in 2025, winning the Brownlow Medal and earning his first All-Australian blazer following a spectacular season where he averaged career-high numbers for disposals (26.3), tackles (8.6) and clearances (8.2). Unfortunately for the gun Sun, he 'smashed' his finger in the AAMI AFL Origin match which has ruled him out until after Gold Coast's bye.

Matt Rowell kisses his Brownlow Medal on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions midfielder became an out-and-out star last season, finally earning a first All-Australian jacket after finishing with 732 disposals (fourth in the AFL at an average of 27.1). In amongst his accolades, he also claimed a top-three finish in the club's best and fairest for a sixth time, passed 200 games and was an integral part of Brisbane's premiership victory. He was also top five for score involvements, inside 50s and total clearances. Being appointed co-captain alongside Harris Andrews and Josh Dunkley shows how highly rated he is internally.

Hugh McCluggage poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Gold Coast captain was voted the equal-best player in the competition last year - alongside Bailey Smith - and his standing in the game continues to rise. Leading the Suns into finals for the first time and spearheading his side's historic win over Fremantle was the icing on the cake for the 25-year-old. He averaged career-best numbers in disposals (30.1) and clearances (7) as well as adding 12 goals for the season, including the Goal of the Year.

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash with Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The star Saint stormed onto the list last year and early signs are he could be even better in 2026. A move into the midfield from half-back has made him more impactful than ever, and his ability to find targets inside 50 with his pinpoint kicking - and find the goals himself - makes him a constant danger. With a fresh big-money contract locked in, the 23-year-old will be the key man to St Kilda's hopes of returning to finals this year. And if 2025 is any indication, the added scrutiny on him this year will only make him even more dangerous, given the constant speculation around his future last year seemed to make him play better with every week that past.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy could be anything. More than two metres tall and able to out-mark the best defenders in the game, he also has an extraordinary ability to kick off both feet, something players of his size simply shouldn't be able to do. He missed a huge chunk of last season due to injury but still managed to finish in the top 10 leading goalkickers and his chemistry with Aaron Naughton got better as 2025 went on. In the modern age, if anyone is going to get close to the 100-goal mark in a season, you'd think it'd be this man. Oh, and he's still just 22 years old.

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Swans star continues to be one of the game's best players as he mixes an ability to impact in the middle with his high flying and goalkicking up forward. Heeney has averaged more than 23 disposals in each of the past two seasons – both All-Australian years – but that hasn't come at the expense of his front-half damage. Heeney has kicked 71 goals across the past two seasons and at least 30 in five straight years as he continues to star.

Isaac Heeney handpasses the ball ahead of Matthew Kennedy during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Entering his free agency year, the money Zak Butters will be offered by rival clubs this season will be eye-watering. The Victorian has a strong pull to home and is expected to attract interest from multiple clubs in his home state, while the Power will undoubtedly be keen to keep him. Tough, committed and highly driven, Butters is the kind of player you would love have to have by your side. He was stiff to miss All-Australian selection last year and it'd be brave to say he won't pick up a third blazer this year.

Zak Butters poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's official team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

At his best, the Geelong flyer is nigh on impossible to stop. The reigning Coleman medallist has had a difficult summer, however, following the broken arm he suffered in the Grand Final loss to Brisbane as well as a minor quad strain that kept him out of AAMI AFL Origin and the Cats' practice matches. Cameron kicked 88 goals last year to win the Coleman and was named All-Australian captain for the first time after earning his fifth blazer.

Jeremy Cameron during Geelong's official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a toss of the coin between Daicos and Bontempelli for the No.1 mantle in the first edition of The 25 this year, but the Bont has earned that title - for now. If Daicos' performance in AFL Origin is anything to go by - 38 disposals, seven clearances, nine marks and a goal - he could be set to elevate his game even further in 2026. Already a three-time All-Australian, premiership player, Rising Star winner and a three-time Brownlow Medal podium finisher, he has compiled a staggering CV across his first four seasons and his best is still to come. Bontempelli holds the crown for now, but the race is far from run.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's little surprise to see the superstar Bulldog enter the new season as No.1 in The 25. Now a seven-time All-Australian, Bontempelli continues to be a dominant force in the competition. The 194cm left-footer's ability to impact across the ground, including up forward, can make him an unstoppable force when at his best. Bontempelli kicked 21 goals last year – he has managed 20 in four of the past five seasons – and that impact puts him in the competition's elite.