North Melbourne comes from 31 points down to beat Collingwood by one point

Paul Curtis and Lachy Dovaston celebrate a goal for North Melbourne against Collingwood in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE'S top draft pick Lachy Dovaston has put his name up for round one selection after kicking the winning goal to help seal a come-from-behind one-point win over Collingwood in the AAMI Community Series on Sunday afternoon at Mars Stadium.

Dovaston kicked an equal game-high three goals, including the winning major, to help his side steal the victory from the Magpies in the windy and at times wet conditions 12.18 (90) to 14.5 (89).

The Magpies were without a host of their best players, with the likes of Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Jamie Elliott and Jordan De Goey all rested ahead of next week's Opening Round blockbuster against St Kilda at the MCG.

Interestingly Pendlebury, Elliott, Sidebottom and Crisp were listed as emergencies, with coach Craig McCrae saying that the quartet had completed a solid training session earlier in the day.

In their absence, some young Pies put their hands up for Opening Round including new recruit former Sydeny Swans forward Jack Buller and second-year player Joel Cochrane, who was one of his side's best.

North fans will be buoyed by their side's fightback in the second half where they outscored their opponents seven goals to five, sparked by young forward Cooper Trembath, who kicked two goals after coming on at half time.

Luke Davies-Uniacke was easily North's best and Tom Blamires, who was signed to North's senior list during the week, looked right at home at the top level, finishing with 24 disposals playing off half back.

A swirling wind at the half-constructed Mars Stadium created difficulties for both sides early on. North won the toss and kicked with the wind, but despite dominating clearances 16-4 and inside 50s 21-8, was only able to convert two majors to go with their seven behinds.

From their minimal opportunities, the Pies were far more efficient, kicking three into the wind through likely duo of Lachie Schultz and Beau McCreery, along with a converted set shot by young ruck Oscar Steene.

It was all Collingwood in the second term as the Magpies made the most of their chances with the wind, kicking the first five goals.

Kangaroos defender Charlie Comben had 30 seconds he'd rather forget, first turning back into traffic and turning over the handball before in an attempt to make amends for his error, he over-zealously knocked the ball over the goal line from 25 metres out, gifting Dan McStay a free kick directly in front of goal.

In the minutes leading into the main break, North lifted and broke the run of Magpies goals. Jack Darling kicked his second, as did Nick Larkey, while young forward Dovaston - already drawing comparisons to Hawthorn's Nick Watson - got one of his own after finding himself on the end of some clever play by Davies-Uniacke.

Collingwood kicked two goals to start the second half to extend its lead, but to North's credit, the Kangaroos didn't drop their heads.

Trembath came on in the second term in place of Darling and had immediate impact by kicking two, whilst Dovaston kicked his second, an impressive long-range snap.

Young Roos Harry Sheezel and Finn O'Sullivan lifted and forwards Cameron Zurhaar and Paul Curtis, who had been quiet in the first half, got on the scoreboard as North piled on five in a row. Remarkably, the Kangaroos put together a 20-point turnaround, and went into the final quarter with a two-point lead.

The final term started with a bang with Pies defender Harry Perryman kicking a huge goal from outside 50 much to the delight of his teammates and the fans at the ground. Schultz, Cochrane and Brayden Maynard were all rested for the final term, adding to speculation that Cochrane may make his AFL debut next weekend.

It looked as though the Pies were going to come home with the wind - not just literally - but Dovaston and new skipper Larkey had other ideas, each kicking a goal to put the Roos in front with just over a minute remaining.

The frantic final moments felt like a battle for premiership points, with the Kangaroos' desperation stopping Collingwood's forwards from scoring in the dying moments to hold on by a point.

Will 2026 be the year Luke Davie-Uniacke (MID, $920,000) becomes the 100-plus averaging player many have predicted? His 33 disposals earned him 119 Fantasy points as he controlled North Melbourne's midfield. Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000) met expectations as the second most selected player in Fantasy Classic, recording 34 disposals and 105 points. A set and forget option for the top forward position. Recent SSP pick Tom Blamires (MID, $230,000) could be a profitable cash cow if the Roos give him a shot. He found plenty of the ball, taking six marks to go with his 24 disposals, netting him 92 points. He averaged the same figure for Frankston in the VFL last season. Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000) was outstanding, booting three goals and reaching 81 points. Josh Daicos (DEF, $988,000) led the undermanned Pies to be their top scorer. - Warnie from The Traders

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.7 5.9 10.17 12.18 (90)

COLLINGWOOD 3.1 9.3 12.3 14.5 (89)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Dovaston 3, Darling 2, Trembath 2, Curtis, Zurhaar

Collingwood: McStay 3, West 2, Buller 2, Schultz, McCreery, Steene, Hayes, Allan, Cochrane, Perryman

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Dovaston, Sheezel, Larkey, Xerri

Collingwood: McStay, Daicos, Lipinski, Schultz, Cochrane

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Collingwood: Nil