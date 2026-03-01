Braeden Campbell has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a stress fracture in his shin

Braeden Campbell in action during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney young gun Braeden Campbell will miss the start of the season after the club confirmed he has sustained a stress fracture in his shin.

The injury, described by the club as "complex", will require specialist advice before a clear timeline for his return can be established.

"The club will seek external specialist advice due to to the complex nature of the injury," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"Timelines for Campbell's return to play will be determined following these consultations."

The setback is a frustrating blow for both Campbell and the Swans, with the former No.5 pick a key contributor up forward and on the wing with his pace and versatility.

A Swans Academy product, Campbell played all 23 matches in 2025, kicking 16 goals.

Drafted with pick No.5 in 2020, he has played 94 games since making made his debut in round one of the 2021 season.

Swans veterans Taylor Adams (Achilles) and Harry Cunningham (quad), youngster Ned Bowman (hamstring) and draftees Max King (back) and Jevan Phillipou (quad) are also unavailable for Opening Round.

The Swans will begin their season on Thursday night against Carlton at the SCG.