Collingwood is set to welcome back a host of star players for its blockbuster against St Kilda

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on December 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of Collingwood's leading players, including superstar Nick Daicos, are set to return for Opening Round against St Kilda despite missing Sunday's practice game against North Melbourne.

Daicos was one of seven key players rested for the AAMI Community Series game against the Kangaroos, with Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Tim Membrey, Jordan De Goey and Jamie Elliott also absent from the one-point loss in Ballarat.

The Pies group completed a solid training session at the club on Sunday morning and made it through without injury, with no concerns over their fitness for the blockbuster clash against the Saints next Sunday night at the MCG.

"There were a lot of guys who trained this morning. I didn't see any of it, but I'm told they all got through a pretty big session," backline coach Jordan Roughead said.

"It's an interesting time. We're seven days out from Round Zero, so it's about trying to make sure that our whole playing group is exposed to the right lead in to the season."

Jeremy Howe and skipper Darcy Moore also missed Sunday's game due to their respective calf injuries and both are considered "unlikely" to face the Saints.

In the absence of the key Pies, younger players stood up in the one-point loss, led by second-year player Joel Cochran, who was the standout with 11 disposals, five marks and an outstanding set shot goal as he eyes an AFL debut.

"A bloke like Oscar Steene had a really powerful pre-season. I thought Joel Cochran performed at a pretty high level today. Wil Parker the same," Roughead said.

"Even at the end of the game to have Ty Prindable come on, Sam Swadling showed his stuff on the wing. It was a pretty exciting day for us."

North assistant Tom Lynch was also pleased with his young players, particularly the club's first pick from last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Lachy Dovaston, who kicked three goals including the sealer.

"It was really pleasing to see not just Dova but a lot of the boys really responded from what was probably pretty disappointing last week (the loss to Melbourne)," Lynch said.

"He's one that's had a really strong summer. He's put his best foot forward. So we're really pleased that he was able to play well and he's given himself a good chance."

Lynch confirmed the Roos will now have a short break before they build up to their round one game against Port Adelaide in a fortnight.

"We want to be able to make sure we give our guys a chance to freshen up, but then we'll come back in at the back end of next week and start that build."