Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera starred as the Saints proved too good for the Bombers

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to the Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera era.

Much has been made of both the price St Kilda paid to retain the gun midfielder, and of Wanganeen-Milera's decision to stay, but in the Saints' first official hitout of 2026, both parties looked vindicated.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The 17.13 (115) to 10.12 (72) win over Essendon in Ballarat may have just been a pre-season match, but Wanganeen-Milera looked a class above, kicking four goals – including three in the first half – while playing predominantly in the midfield, also racking up 28 disposals and 805 metres gained.

His connection with new Saint Liam Ryan was also notable when Wanganeen-Milera rested at full-forward, making the most of the former Eagle's relentless pressure and silky skills.

Fellow recruit Tom De Koning had a harder day in the Ballarat humidity, battling against an impressive Lachie Blakiston in the ruck, while local boy Rowan Marshall played predominantly up forward after requesting a trade to Geelong during the off-season.

After a tumultuous off-season where he wanted a trade to Hawthorn, former Essendon captain Zach Merrett spent plenty of time forward and later in the defence, while young Bombers forward Nate Caddy showed his skills both in the air and at ground level, crumbing and snapping truly through traffic to get the Bombers' second goal of the game.

Learn More 07:59

Hugh Boxshall took the mark of the pre-season with a stunning grab on the wing during the second term.

Learn More 00:36

After losing Brad Hill to illness before the game, the Saints lost another in the first quarter with new co-captain and defensive pillar Callum Wilkie ruled out with a calf cork, which stretched the Saints' backline in the first half. Kyle Langford and Peter Wright capitalised, with the latter also rotating through the ruck.

Zak Johnson impressed early with his foot skills, while Archie Roberts got plenty of the footy throughout the contest.

An even contest early gave way after the main change, with the Saints pulling ahead and finding multiple avenues to goal.

Learn More 02:12

New faces

After a busy off-season, plenty of big-name recruits strutted their stuff in the red, white and black. New ruck Tom De Koning took the bulk of centre ball-ups, with former Sun Sam Flanders regularly in attendance as part of the Saints' apparent first-choice onball brigade alongside Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Mattaes Phillipou. Liam Ryan brought pressure at both ends of the ground, including a goal-saving tackle in the second quarter. Draftee Charlie Banfield only took the field in the second half, and kicked the Saints' first goal of the final term after lining up on the wing.

For the Bombers, Hussien El Achkar was busy, kicking a nice goal in the second quarter, while Brayden Fiorini covered plenty of ground on the wing and popped up for a goal. Jacob Farrow had 11 touches in the backline, while Dyson Sharp got 14.

Learn More 00:28

Round one chance

Lock Ryan in for the Saints, with his pressure around the ground and ability to set up goals proving hugely beneficial for the Saints in the clash. Flanders is also clearly a lock, while Boxshall's willingness to put his body on the line will have him in the frame for selection.

One of the Bombers' top draft picks, Sharp had plenty of run and gun and should be in the frame for a round one berth. Expect Fiorini to slot straight into a role on the wing, while Johnson's elite delivery was on full show in the slippery conditions in Ballarat. Jayden Nguyen had his work cut out for him against St Kilda goalsneak Jack Higgins but battled well, while Hussien El Achkar's attack on the contest was admirable.

Learn More 00:25

Medical room

Injury woes for the Saints began before the first ball-up, with Brad Hill withdrawn prior to the game due to illness. Callum Wilkie is in danger of missing the first AFL game of his career next week after being ruled out of the practice match in the first quarter with a corked calf. De Koning copped an elbow to the cheek in a ruck contest with Blakiston in the second quarter and left the field with blood streaming from a cut on his cheekbone, but later returned to the field all patched up. Re-drafted winger Ryan Byrnes also left the field in the third quarter with a right ankle issue, later looking distraught in the rooms.

Fantasy watch

The Saints were big on the Fantasy scoreboard as Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) racked up 39 disposals and 10 marks, scoring 149 points in the friendly role he has made his own behind the ball. Marcus Windhager (MID, $860,000) might be a nice late selection in draft if he can gather the Sherrin as he did against the Dons. He finished with 136 thanks to 41 disposals and nine marks. But it was Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) that did as he pleased in the midfield and playing up forward. He booted four goals and scored 120. Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) ticked the boxes and Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) enjoyed a 55-point second half with plenty of midfield time, making him a worthy value forward selection. Essendon's ruck, Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $399,000), had 41 points at quarter-time. If there was any doubt on him as a starting option, his performance – finishing with 86 points – should make him a must-start. Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000) enjoyed his extra run through the midfield as the only Bomber to reach triple figures while Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) has put his hand up for a round one debut. He scored 48. - Warnie from The Traders

ST KILDA 4.4 7.8 12.10 17.13 (115)

ESSENDON 3.3 6.6 8.10 10.12 (72)

GOALS

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera 4, Higgins 3, Marshall 2, Owens 2, Stocker, Macrae, Garcia, Sharman, Ryan, Banfield

Essendon: Wright 2, Langford 2, May 2, Caddy, El Achkar, Clarke, Fiorini

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Windhager, Sinclair, Boxshall, Ryan

Essendon: Roberts, Blakiston, Johnson, Langford, Fiorini

INJURIES

St Kilda: Hill (illness), Wilkie (corked calf), Byrnes (ankle)

Essendon: Nil