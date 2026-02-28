The Saints are confident Callum Wilkie will be available for their Opening Round clash against the Magpies

Callum Wilkie sits on the bench during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW ST Kilda co-captain Callum Wilkie is likely to feature in next Sunday's Opening Round blockbuster against Collingwood despite failing to play out Saturday's AAMI Community Series match against Essendon in Ballarat.

Wilkie, who has not missed a game since debuting in round one, 2019, came off the ground with a corked calf during the first quarter of the match and did not return.

"It's a bit weird because he just doesn't miss [a game]," Saints assistant coach Corey Enright said of Wilkie post-match.

"He wanted to stay out there, but it was just a corked calf and he said he'll be fine, so no doubt our co-captain will be out there leading from the front [against Collingwood]."

Wilkie was not the only casualty in the Saints' commanding 43-point win over the Bombers, with a visibly distressed Ryan Byrnes coming off with an ankle concern in the third quarter and Brad Hill a late out ahead of the game due to illness.

Prized recruit Tom De Koning also copped an elbow to the head in the second term, but his injuries were limited to a laceration on his cheek.

"He just woke up a bit sick," Enright said of Hill.

"We decided then not to pull someone else from our VFL team and didn't make a swap for him as such.

"[De Koning] was cleared [of concussion] straight away, he'd just had a hit there so he's had some stitches and it'll probably bruise up tomorrow.

"[Byrnes] was just a rolled ankle, it's really close to game time and the individuals know there's a game in eight days, so they put a lot of work in.

"We'll just have to get him assessed and see what the outcome is there."

Enright also confirmed Jack Silvagni was progressing well in his return from a concussion sustained in the side's match simulation against Gold Coast last Thursday and was in the frame to feature against the Magpies.

"We hope [he'll be right to go], he trained pretty strongly last week and did all the things he had to do. We've got eight days until our next game so fingers crossed he'll be there," he said.

Essendon ruck Lachie Blakiston impressed against high-profile St Kilda duo De Koning and Rowan Marshall, but is no guarantee to take the No.1 ruck mantle, with Nick Bryan closing in on a return from an ACL injury.

"He's definitely leading the charge, he's had two good (games)," Essendon assistant coach Ben Jacobs said post-game.

"Against Marshall and De Koning today, he's been able to do it against the best.

"We've got young [Vigo] Visentini as well who's had a good pre-season, and Nick Bryan is back to full training off his ACL, so exciting for [Blakiston], the prospect of what's ahead, but there is some depth there as well."

Jacobs also confirmed Isaac Kako is in the frame to feature in round one despite sitting out the practice match, and highlighted young duo Zak Johnson and Archie Roberts for their performances against the Saints.

"[Kako] is 100 per cent a chance, he's just doing some big sessions and pushing for round one. Those are the decisions we'll see closer to the time, but he's definitely in the mix," Jacobs said.

"He's the ultimate teammate, Archie. I love coaching him.

"[We just] let him go a bit early, it's kind of 'Don't think too much, do' with him, he's a natural footballer, can swing into any position during the game when you call on him.

"[Johnson] is taking some good strides in how he defends and attacks, and he's obviously a great ball user."

With plenty of young Bombers such as Roberts and Johnson featuring against the Saints, Jacobs admitted the side may have mixed things up too much.

"I think when you've got a young side it's hard to know what your best set positions are, so we've had a full look at it for two weeks now," he said.

"We probably flipped the magnets too much at times today."