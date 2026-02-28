The teams are in for Sunday's games in the AAMI Community Series

L-R: Nick Daicos, Miles Bergman, Tim Kelly. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is without a host of stars, including Nick Daicos, for its AAMI Community Series clash against North Melbourne on Sunday, while Miles Bergman will miss for Port Adelaide.

A week out from their Opening Round meeting with St Kilda, the Magpies will be without six of their seven most experienced players for their meeting with the Roos.

Daicos is missing, as are Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom and Jack Crisp – all of whom have been named among the emergencies – as well as the injured Jeremy Howe (calf).

Jack Crisp after the R22 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Jamie Elliott also won't play and has been named an emergency, while Jordan De Goey isn't in the squad.

The Kangaroos have gone with a relatively strong squad, with pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signing Tom Blamires among those named.

Young guns George Wardlaw (hamstring) and Colby McKercher (finger) are sidelined.

The Power are without Bergman (foot) for their trip to take on West Coast.



Veteran Ollie Wines has been left out again, while Jack Lukosius (groin) is sidelined. Will Brodie has been named among the emergencies. Power stars Zak Butters and Mitch Georgiades return after AAMI AFL Origin duties.

The Eagles have several players out injured, including Liam Duggan (head knock), Jack Graham (hamstring), Tim Kelly (hamstring tightness) and Brandon Starcevich (calf strain).



Reuben Ginbey (toe) and Noah Long (knee) will also miss, while SSP recruit Milan Murdock hasn't been named.

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: C.Comben 30 T.Pink 32 G.Logue 19

HB: F.O'Sullivan 2 H.Sheezel 3 C.Daniel 5

C: J.Simpkin 12 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 D.Stephens 15

HF: L.Dovaston 1 J.Darling 27 C.Zurhaar 44

F: Z.Duursma 7 N.Larkey - C 20 P.Curtis 25

Foll: T.Xerri 38 T.Powell 24 L.Parker 26

I/C: B.Scott 8 L.Urquhart 14 C.Coleman-Jones 21 C.Harvey 37 J.Konstanty 41 R.Hansen Jr 46 C.Trembath 47 T.Blamires 39

Emerg: W.Dawson 18 Z.Banch 45 M.Whitlock 35 Z.Fisher 16

Notable absentees: Luke McDonald, Aidan Corr, Zac Fisher, Charlie Spargo, George Wardlaw, Colby McKercher, Jackson Archer

COLLINGWOOD

B: B.Maynard - C 4 I.Quaynor 3 B.Frampton 17

HB: W.Parker 15 D.Houston 9 H.Perryman 12

C: H.DeMattia 13 J.Daicos 7 R.Steele 45

HF: H.Harrison 36 P.Lipinski 1 L.Sullivan 33

F: J.Buller 34 L.Schultz 8 D.McStay 11

Foll: D.Cameron 14 B.McCreery 31 N.Long 44

I/C: J.Cochran 27 E.Allan 16 O.Steene 21 W.Hayes 39 C.West 29 T.Prindable 18 S.Swadling 32 T.Jiath 19

Emerg: J.Crisp 25 S.Pendlebury 10 S.Sidebottom 22 J.Elliott 5

Notable absentees: Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Jamie Elliott, Tim Membrey, Darcy Moore, Jordan De Goey, Bobby Hill

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: T.Cole 28 H.Edwards 42 S.Brock 41

HB: J.Lindsay 5 T.Young 20 L.Baker - C 3

C: W.Duursma 1 E.Yeo 6 D.Robertson 40

HF: J.Cripps 15 J.Shanahan 35 J.Newton 46

F: H.Schoenberg 48 J.Waterman 2 A.Reid 22

Foll: M.Flynn 25 H.Reid 9 T.McCarthy 18

I/C: R.Maric 23 F.Macrae 45 C.Duff-Tytler 21 M.Owies 16 H.Davis 38 L.Grego 31 H.Barnett 30 T.Williams 36

Emerg: B.Allan 26 C.Hall 29 R.Bazzo 33 J.Williams 34

Notable absentees: Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Jack Graham, Brandon Starcevich, Bailey Williams, Brady Hough, Reuben Ginbey, Tyler Brockman

PORT ADELAIDE

B: T.Marshall 4 H.Ramm 32 A.Aliir 21

HB: K.Farrell 6 L.Jones 34 L.Evans 22

C: E.Mackinlay 31 W.Drew 28 J.Wehr 15

HF: J.Berry 5 J.Richards 35 D.Byrne-Jones 33

F: J.Whitlock 17 M.Georgiades 19 O.Lord 30

Foll: D.Visentini 38 C.Rozee - C 1 Z.Butters 9

I/C: J.Burgoyne 7 C.Durdin 44 J.Mead 3 J.Watkins 37 J.Horne-Francis 18 W.Lorenz 36 M.Zadow 39 E.Ratugolea 27

Emerg: W.Brodie 23 C.Moraes 11 J.Sweet 24

Notable absentees: Ollie Wines, Sam Powell-Pepper, Jack Lukosius, Miles Bergman, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Ivan Soldo, Will Brodie, Jordon Sweet