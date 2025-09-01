Jordan Clark says the Australia II victory in the 1983 America's Cup has been a key theme for the Dockers throughout the season

Jordan Clark addresses the media at Victor George Kailis Oval on September 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has drawn inspiration this season from the famous 1983 America's Cup, using its pre-finals bye to visit the Maritime Museum in its harbour city heartland and tapping into the long-running theme ahead of Saturday's night's clash against Gold Coast.

Coach Justin Longmuir revealed on Monday that the drought-breaking Australia II victory, and its importance to the Fremantle area, had been a key theme through the pre-season instigated by assistant coach Jaymie Graham.

The team had latched onto the idea of "bringing something special back to Freo" and took the opportunity to get away from the club last Friday, visiting Australia II and re-setting ahead of the club's first final since 2022.

Learn More 04:27

Star defender Jordan Clark said the story of Australia II's fightback had highlighted that anything was possible as the Dockers set about challenging for the club's first ever premiership.

"That's pretty much the first bit of silverware that was brought back to Freo," Clark said on Monday, fresh off earning All-Australian selection for the first time.

"So just seeing how proud the community are of something and what it actually means to them, it gives me a bit of a glimmer of what we can achieve and what that means for our Freo public as well.

"It's pretty special to be able to represent them through playing football.

"It's not the first time we've made it a focus for us. It's been a focus all year … and we've drawn some similarities with that."

Jordan Clark celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Australia II was the first successful challenger to the New York Yacht Club in 132 years, coming from 3-1 down in the series of races to win 4-3 in 1983.

The victory meant the 1987 America's Cup races were held in Fremantle, reinvigorating the local harbours and town centre and ensuring the event held a special place in the city's history.

"It's a feelgood story and those guys would have dreamed of that ever since they were little kids, much like footballers dream of winning a premiership," Clark said.

"So it is achievable, it's not impossible. And that gives us hope that they were down 3-1 in the first-to-four-wins series and they came back to win 4-3. So you're never truly down and out if you believe so."

Caleb Serong and Jordan Clark after being named in the AFL All-Australian team at the 2025 AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

Sticking with the nautical theme, Clark said the Dockers had ridden the waves of a challenging season well and entered finals as a tight knit group ready to put it all on the line.

He said the team's resilience should hold it in good stead after a high-pressure end to the season, which included an elimination game against the Western Bulldogs in the final round.

The Dockers can draw confidence from their 5-3 record against fellow top-eight teams, including a gutsy road win against elimination final opponent Gold Coast earlier this season.

"I truly believe any team can win any game, if you rock up the right way and play the right way," Clark said.

"I honestly think the final eight teams now, every single one of them is a live chance.

"We're a group that believes so heavily in ourselves and we're going to give ourselves every chance. No bones about that."

The Dockers have also drawn on champion midfielder Nat Fyfe's experience in the build-up to this Saturday's clash, with the dual Brownlow medallist speaking with the group about his experience playing in 11 finals and the 2013 Grand Final.

Nat Fyfe thanks fans after Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Clark said he was confident that the retiring Fyfe would have a big impact for the Dockers this September regardless of the role he played on-field.

"He touched on a few years ago that when he was in his prime and he played those finals, he felt like he had to be the guy that carried Freo over the line, whereas he's sort of flipped his mindset now and he really enjoys just being a part of it," Clark said.

"I think he really enjoys sitting back a bit more like a proud older brother, I think, and I just love having him part of it

"Whether he's out on the oval playing, on the bench, or in the coaches' box, he has such a great presence and influence on our group. He's one person I really look up to on this list and I don't take him for granted around the club."