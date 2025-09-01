IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black recap NAB AFLW round three including a worrying trend at Hawthorn, why it's not all bad at the Gold Coast, the AFLW's big improvers, and concerns for Walyalup.
EPISODE GUIDE
- 0:43 - Have the Hawks taken a step backward?
- 3:45 - Pure scoring power from Yartapuulti, but it's not all bad for the Suns
- 6:15 - Trouble for Walyalup
- 8:55 - The big improvers
