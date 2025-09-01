Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black recap NAB AFLW round three including a worrying trend at Hawthorn, why it's not all bad at the Gold Coast, the AFLW's big improvers, and concerns for Walyalup

W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black recap NAB AFLW round three including a worrying trend at Hawthorn, why it's not all bad at the Gold Coast, the AFLW's big improvers, and concerns for Walyalup.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:43 - Have the Hawks taken a step backward?

3:45 - Pure scoring power from Yartapuulti, but it's not all bad for the Suns

6:15 - Trouble for Walyalup

8:55 - The big improvers

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.