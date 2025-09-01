Havana Harris is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round three

Havana Harris in action during Gold Coast's clash against Yartapuulti in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAVANA Harris has received the 2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination for round three.

Described as a footy 'unicorn', Harris stands at 182cm and can play forward, midfield or ruck.

Her versatility has been a welcome addition for Gold Coast, who drafted the prodigious talent with pick No.2 at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Harris picked up 17 disposals, five tackles and a goal against Yartapuulti on the weekend, which saw her get the nod.

"It was definitely a surprise, but an awesome feeling," Harris said of her nomination.

"It’s been an awesome experience just to be out there. It’s not fun losing, but I think from the game on the weekend, our last quarter was really promising … I think we’re just getting better as a team, and I’m really excited for the games to come."

A Suns Academy product, Harris was coached by Rhyce Shaw prior to him taking the helm of the AFLW side.

"Last year he helped out with the Academy, and I didn’t really know how important he was at the club when I was first there," Harris said.

"He really helped me last year with my positioning on the field and my rucking craft.

"It’s been awesome to have him as a head coach this year. He’s a really good human being. All the girls love him. He’s always fun at training and knows a lot."

Rhyce Shaw during Gold Coast training in August, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For the fun-loving Harris, Shaw's coaching style keeps her engaged and entertained.

"I really like a fun environment, and he definitely brings that to the team," she said.

"Before training sessions he has something set-up for us, like a game. He’s bought in a Playstation with an F1 game that we all jump in on.

"He even chucks on the training jersey sometimes and comes out and kicks the footy with us. He’s just a fun human being to be around."

Harris' nomination comes in the round where she faced off against last year's Rising Star winner Matilda Scholz, a ruck-forward powerhouse in her own right.

"She’s insane. Very mobile and very agile, she’s a very cool player to watch from afar and also play against," Harris said of going up against Scholz.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)