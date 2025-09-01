Havana Harris in action during Gold Coast's clash against Yartapuulti in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAVANA Harris has received the 2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination for round three.

Described as a footy 'unicorn', Harris stands at 182cm and can play forward, midfield or ruck. 

Her versatility has been a welcome addition for Gold Coast, who drafted the prodigious talent with pick No.2 at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Telstra AFLW Rising Star: Havanah Harris stars in Round 3

Check out the Telstra Rising Star for NAB AFLW Round 3, Havanah Harris

Harris picked up 17 disposals, five tackles and a goal against Yartapuulti on the weekend, which saw her get the nod.

"It was definitely a surprise, but an awesome feeling," Harris said of her nomination.

"It’s been an awesome experience just to be out there. It’s not fun losing, but I think from the game on the weekend, our last quarter was really promising … I think we’re just getting better as a team, and I’m really excited for the games to come."

Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

A Suns Academy product, Harris was coached by Rhyce Shaw prior to him taking the helm of the AFLW side.

"Last year he helped out with the Academy, and I didn’t really know how important he was at the club when I was first there," Harris said.

"He really helped me last year with my positioning on the field and my rucking craft.

"It’s been awesome to have him as a head coach this year. He’s a really good human being. All the girls love him. He’s always fun at training and knows a lot."

Rhyce Shaw during Gold Coast training in August, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For the fun-loving Harris, Shaw's coaching style keeps her engaged and entertained.

"I really like a fun environment, and he definitely brings that to the team," she said.

"Before training sessions he has something set-up for us, like a game. He’s bought in a Playstation with an F1 game that we all jump in on.

"He even chucks on the training jersey sometimes and comes out and kicks the footy with us. He’s just a fun human being to be around."

Harris' nomination comes in the round where she faced off against last year's Rising Star winner Matilda Scholz, a ruck-forward powerhouse in her own right.

"She’s insane. Very mobile and very agile, she’s a very cool player to watch from afar and also play against," Harris said of going up against Scholz.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)
Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)
Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)