Zippy Fish is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round two

Zippy Fish in action during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S Zippy Fish has been named the round two Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee following her 27-disposal performance against Gold Coast on Saturday.

Fish played a pivotal role off half-back in the Swans' comprehensive 82-point win, with eight intercept possessions, five rebound 50s and 565m gained.

It's the second time in as many weeks that the talented 19-year-old has accumulated more than 20 disposals after she recorded 26 touches in round one against Richmond.

Fish is one of just 10 players in the competition to record 50-plus disposals across the first two rounds, placing her alongside some of the League's best including Jasmine Garner, Mon Conti and Ebony Marinoff.

Even more impressively, Fish's disposal efficiency is the second best of these 10 players, running at 76.8 per cent efficiency behind only Melbourne's Tyla Hanks (79 per cent).

The half-back also leads the competition in rebound 50s and is equal fourth for intercept possessions.

Originally from Western Australia, Fish was taken with Sydney's first pick (No.5) in last year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Fish joins West Coast's Lucia Painter in the race for this year's Rising Star award after the Eagle was recognised after round one following her three-goals in an eight-minute period effort in her debut game.

Zippy Fish poses with Laura Gardiner (L) and coach Scott Gowans (R) after being drafted by Sydney with pick No.5 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Painter and Fish are part of the next generation of talented players who have joined the competition in the 2025 season.

They join the likes of Ash Centra, Poppy Scholz, Havana Harris and Sophie McKay who have had an immediate impact on the competition in the first two rounds.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)