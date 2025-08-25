The coaches' votes are in for round two of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CHLOE Molloy's seven-goal performance against Gold Coast has seen the star Swan receive 10 coaches votes, while North Melbourne's Ash Riddell's 43-disposal game against Port Adelaide has seen her receive eight votes, beaten out by Jas Garner's 31-disposal, six-goal turn for the perfect 10.

The haul propels Molloy to the top of the table on 19 votes, ahead of Garner's 18. Melbourne's Tyla Hanks is level with Garner after receiving eight votes for her role in the Demons' 74-point win over St Kilda, with teammate Tayla Harris receiving the perfect 10.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Second-year Bomber Amy Gaylor also received ten votes for her performance against West Coast on Sunday.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Learn More 19:18

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

8 Tarni Evans (GWS)

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

7 Lucy Cronin (COLL)

5 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

1 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

1 Imogen Barnett (COLL)

Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Tayla Harris (MELB)

8 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

6 Kate Hore (MELB)

4 Paxy Paxman (MELB)

1 Lauren Pearce (MELB)

1 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)

Gold Coast v Sydney

10 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

7 Montana Ham (SYD)

7 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

4 Zippy Fish (SYD)

1 Tanya Kennedy (SYD)

1 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

Fremantle v Brisbane

8 Isabel Dawes (BL)

7 Tahlia Hickie (BL)

7 Natalie Grider (BL)

6 Courtney Hodder (BL)

1 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

1 Charlotte Mullins (BL)

Hawthorn v Carlton

8 Harriet Cordner (CARL)

6 Emily Bates (HAW)

5 Lucy Wales (HAW)

4 Breann Harrington (CARL)

4 Eliza West (HAW)

3 Najwa Allen (HAW)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

9 Isabella Grant (WB)

5 Monique Conti (RICH)

5 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

4 Britney Gutknecht (WB)

3 Alice Edmonds (WB)

2 Elaine Grigg (WB)

1 Elisabeth Georgostathis (WB)

1 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

8 Ash Riddell (NMFC)

6 Mia King (NMFC)

2 Tessa Boyd (NMFC)

2 Ruby Tripodi (NMFC)

1 Teagan Germech (PORT)

Essendon v West Coast

10 Amy Gaylor (ESS)

7 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

6 Ella Roberts (WCE)

3 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

2 Emma Swanson (WCE)

1 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

1 Kayla Dalgleish (WCE)

Adelaide v Geelong

9 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

5 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

4 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

3 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

3 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

2 Jessica Allan (ADEL)

1 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)

1 Eloise Jones (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

19 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

18 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

18 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

17 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

16 Ella Roberts (WCE)

15 Ash Riddell (NMFC)

14 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

14 Eliza West (HAW)

13 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

12 Zippy Fish (SYD)

12 Montana Ham (SYD)

10 Kiara Bowers (FRE)

10 Isabel Dawes (BL)

10 Amy Gaylor (ESS)

10 Tayla Harris (MELB)

10 Mimi Hill (CARL)