Sydney star Chloe Molloy has earned praise for her stunning start to the season

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER All-Australian Kate McCarthy believes the "sky is the limit" for Sydney's Chloe Molloy.

The star forward has kicked 11 goals in her first two games, including a seven-goal haul against Gold Coast in round two.

Molloy's seven goals equals the record for the most goals kicked in an AFLW game, putting her alongside her now-forward line coach Brooke Lochland in the record books.

"The sky is the limit for Chloe Molloy," McCarthy said on this week's episode of The Wrap.

"Twenty-one goals was the leading goalkicker last year for the entire competition. Chloe Molloy's kicked 11 in two games. I think that record might be eclipsed this year or the leading goalkicker might need to kick a few more than 21 to take it off Chloe Molloy."

Impressively, the 26-year-old is also returning from an ACL injury, which saw her miss all but one game last season.

McCarthy believes that Molloy could be sitting equal first in the League best and fairest after two best-on-ground performances.

"At the moment she's sitting atop of the leading goalkicking tally, for me she's sitting on top of the League best and fairest, equal top, because she's got threes for me in both of their games this season," McCarthy said.

The Swans have now won their first two matches, having beaten Richmond and the Suns in the opening two rounds.

"Sydney Swans for me are the most exciting team to watch in the competition," McCarthy said.

"Scott Gowan's been very bullish on their want to play finals. If they continue to play brave and bold ball movement like they've been doing in the first two rounds they are going to be box office.

"If there's a game you pencil in each week, it has to be the Sydney Swans."

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Richmond, which is winless so far this season following its loss to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Notably, the Tigers finished the match without taking a mark inside 50, despite having some of the biggest names in the competition in their line-up, such as Mon Conti, Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser.

Richmond leaves the field after its loss to the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Their ability to move the ball has been lacklustre this season," McCarthy said.

"They had zero marks inside 50. We know the marking prowess they have in front of the ball. For me it just looks like a bit of a breakdown across all three lines.

"We talk about the stars that they do have across all three lines, but if you're not all on the same page (it) really does make it hard to move the ball throughout the field and then also connect inside forward 50."

McCarthy and Sarah Olle also discuss all the other big moments from round two including Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster's critique of the umpires in its win over Carlton, Brisbane and Adelaide's return to the winners list and the injury to key Demon Liv Purcell.