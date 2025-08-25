All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Claremont celebrates winning the 2025 WAFLW premiership. Picture: WAFL.com.au

CLAREMONT has gone back-to-back as the WAFLW premier.

Meanwhile, both North Melbourne Werribee and Southport have the opportunity to follow suit in the VFLW and QAFLW respectively.

VFLW

North Melbourne Werribee 9.8 (62) def. Box Hill 6.5 (41)

The Kangaroos have kept their hopes of consecutive premierships alive with a 21-point preliminary final win over Box Hill.

Midfield duo Alana Barba and Maddy Di Cosmo combined for 51 disposals and 15 clearances, driving the Roos out of the contest, while Georgia Nicholas and Nyakoat Dojiok each dobbed two goals in the win.

Jess Matin threatened to give Box Hill a sniff with two second-half goals, and Mia Zielinski (two goals) also had a strong day in attack, while Matilda Van Berkel (11 intercept possessions) and Annabelle Embleton (10) were impressive behind the ball.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final.

QAFLW

Southport 14.16 (100) def. Morningside 3.3 (21)

Reigning premier Southport won its way through to the QAFLW Grand Final with a commanding performance over Morningside on Saturday afternoon.

A host of top draft prospects starred for the Sharks, including Mikayla Nurse (13 disposals, three inside 50s) who turned on the jets, Dekota Baron who kicked four goals, and Georja Davies who finished with 30 hitouts and 26 disposals.

Sunny Lappin also finished with 30 disposals and eight inside 50s in the win, as Carlton, St Kilda, and Gold Coast all fight for her services come December's draft.

Sienna Graham was Morningside's only avenue to goal, with all three majors of the day, while Kylie Lawrence finished with 25 disposals and four tackles.

Morningside will face Coorparoo in a preliminary final next week, with the goal of qualifying to the Grand Final to face Southport once again.

Bond University 3.2 (20) def. by Coorparoo 4.7 (31)

Edie Fraser – a Brisbane Academy member who will be eligible for the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft – was impressive for Coorparoo in its semi-final win over Bond University, with 16 disposals, three inside 50s, and a goal.

Chelsea Winn (19 disposals, eight tackles), Ayla Fetahagic (20 disposals, six clearances), and Grace Roberts-White (22 disposals, four inside 50s) were also impressive for the victors.

Gold Coast Academy player, and potential draftee Annabelle Foat (10 disposals, four tackles) was handy for Bond University despite the loss, as was Shannon Nolan (21 disposals, seven clearances).

WAFLW

Claremont 3.6 (24) def. Swan Districts 3.5 (23)

Last year, Claremont sensationally won the flag with a late Rachel Ortlepp goal to snatch the lead. This year, it held on grimly to claim a consecutive title.

Ortlepp did goal again on the biggest of days, as did former Fremantle midfielder Matilda Sergeant, who also led the side with 21 disposals, and Jayme Harken was awarded best on ground for her 20 disposals and 18 tackles.

Potential AFLW draftee Juliet Kelly was also important in the Claremont win, with 18 disposals and eight tackles of her own.

For Swan Districts, it was Carys D'Addario – another draft prospect later this year – who led the way with 25 disposals and nine tackles, while Jaime Henry finished with 22 disposals and 22 tackles, and Summer Yarran kicked all three of the Swans' goals.