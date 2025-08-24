Adelaide trailed at the last change but stormed home with a seven-goal-to-nil quarter

Eloise Jones celebrates during the AFLW Round two match between Adelaide and Geelong at Unley Oval, August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RESURGENT Adelaide celebrated Chelsea Randall’s 75th AFLW game with a pulsating, come-from-behind win on Sunday, the former skipper booting three second-half goals to spur the Crows to a brilliant 38-point victory against Geelong./p>

Adelaide trailed by 11 points at half-time at Unley Oval, but booted the next nine goals of the match, including a devastating seven-goals-to-nil final term, keeping the Cats goalless in the second half on the way to a stirring 10.5 (65) to 3.9 (27) win.

CROWS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Ebony Marinoff was outstanding throughout and was pivotal late along with fellow Crows stars Eloise Jones, Danielle Ponter and Randall.



Jones and Randall each booted two goals in the last-quarter assault, Caitlin Gould with a goal after the siren to seal Adelaide’s first win of the season.

"We didn’t do a heap (different)," Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke said of the final-term blitz.

"Our contest work improved a little bit, and our skill execution and the way we moved the ball into the forward line improved as well.

"(Chelsea) played her 75th game, and there will be other players who have played more, but in terms of her ability to impact the competition over her career, she’s almost unrivalled.

"It was unsurprising that she also had an impact today."

It was a remarkable turnaround given Geelong’s impressive first half.

The Cats’ pressure worried the Crows in a hot opening term, and it didn’t take long for the visitors to take a deserved lead with a goal to Aishling Moloney who swooped on a rare Chelsea Biddell howler when she kicked back inside defensive 50 and missed her teammate.

Learn More 05:20

The switched-on visitors led the inside 50s 5-1, but Adelaide made the most of that one entry, Ponter snapping truly in traffic.



But that would be the home side’s only goal of the first half, Geelong extending a seven-point lead at quarter-time to 11 at the main break.

Led by Nina Morrison with a game-high 17 touches, five Cats had double-figure possessions at half-time to the Crows’ one - Marinoff with 14 disposals.

Geelong’s midfield dominance kept Adelaide’s defence under repeated pressure, Daniel Lowther’s side leading the inside 50s 22-13 at half-time.

Learn More 00:42

"We played three-and-a-bit quarters with good control, inside and outside the contest," Geelong coach Daniel Lowther said.



"We had time in our front half where maybe a bit of scoreboard pressure would have alleviated some of the opportunities the opposition got late.



"We just didn't handle the heat that was put on us in the last quarter."



The Crows suffered a blow before the opening bounce, with Sarah Allan a late withdrawal due to a quad injury, the co-captain replaced by Kayleigh Cronin.



Magnificent Moloney

Aishling Moloney’s second goal of a hot opening term was a stunning Goal of the Year contender. Last season’s AFLW leading goalkicker received a slick handball from Kate Surman after a long ball was brought to ground 25m out from goal. Avoiding a despairing smother attempt from Sarah Goodwin, the Irishwoman, who was facing away from goal, threw the ball on her right boot and sent it tumbling over her head and through for a cracker.

Learn More 00:43

Randall’s moment

In her first game of the season, Randall hadn’t had her usual influence in the first half playing up forward . But the home fans got the moment they were after with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. The five-time All-Australian contested in the air against Rachel Kearns, then got goal side of the defender and it was off to the races. Randall set off for an open goalsquare, took a bounce, and slotted a team-lifting major that sliced the margin to two points at three-quarter time.

Learn More 00:47

Up next

Adelaide will take on Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park in Sydney next Saturday at 1.05pm AEST. Geelong also plays on Saturday, hosting Sydney at GMHBA Stadium at 3.05pm AEST.



ADELAIDE 1.1 1.4 3.5 10.5 (65)

GEELONG 2.2 3.3 3.7 3.9 (27)



GOALS

Adelaide: Randall 3, Jones 2, Ponter 2, Gould 2, Kustermann

Geelong: Moloney 2, Parry



BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Randall, Jones, N.Kelly, Newman, Ponter, J.Allan

Geelong: Prespakis, Webster, Morrison, Moloney, A.McDonald, Crockett-Grills



INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Geelong: Nil



LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Sarah Allan(ankle) replaced in selected side by Kayleigh Cronin

Geelong: Nil



Reports: Nil



Crowd: TBC at Unley Oval