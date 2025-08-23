Sydney makes it two wins to start the season after accounting for Gold Coast by 82 points

Chloe Molloy celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY superstar Chloe Molloy has kicked seven goals to equal the individual record for an AFLW game as part of her team's 82-point shellacking of Gold Coast on Saturday.

Fresh off four goals in the round one win over Richmond, Molloy took it up a notch to kick five before half-time on the way to the Swans' 15.13 (103) to 3.3 (21) demolition.

Her haul equals the record of current Sydney assistant coach Brooke Lochland, who set the mark for the Western Bulldogs against Carlton in 2018.

Molloy was the star, but she had plenty of teammates to help as Sydney became the fourth team in history to top 100 points, falling just short of Melbourne's record of 107.

Former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham was fantastic, gathering 27 disposals that included 10 marks and two goals.

Second-gamer Zippy Fish put in another composed and eye-catching performance with 26 disposals, while Laura Gardiner (39) was at her prolific best, helping to set the victory up with a huge first half.

The Swans had winners everywhere, kicking six goals in the second quarter to lead by 49 at the main break.

Once the ball left the contest, Sydney ran rings around the Suns, skilfully switching angles and using overlap run to create advantages ahead of the ball.

Molloy was impossible to stop one-on-one, a task that fell to the helpless Kiara Bisha in the first half.

She kicked two goals in the first quarter and added three in the second, threatening both in the air and on the ground.

Gold Coast's best player, Meara Girvan, was moved to Molloy in the second half, and while she quelled the Swans' influence, it wasn't enough to stop her from equalling the record.

Molloy had 13 score involvements on a day she will never forget.

Debut game, debut goal

Part of Sydney's Academy for so much of her young life, and taken at No.56 in last year's draft, teenage forward Amelia Martin made her debut a winner. After wrapping up Darcie Davies 30m from goal, Martin went back and calmly slotted her set shot, sparking wild celebrations from her teammates.

Zippy just as good second time up

After her record-equalling 26-disposal debut last week, Zippy Fish again proved she's going to be a must-see player in 2025 with a wonderful second-up performance. Fish started the game by intercepting everything that came her way in defence, and as the contest wore on, became more influential up the ground. The teenager racked up another 26 disposals, including eight intercepts, and used the ball at a silky 85 per cent efficiency.

Zippy Fish tackles Ellie Veerhuis during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Up next

Sydney will be out to make it three straight wins next Saturday when it travels for a second straight week to take on Geelong at GMHBA Stadium from 3.05pm AEST. Gold Coast travels to Alberton to face Port Adelaide on Saturday (4.35pm ACST) hoping to win its first game for 2025.

GOLD COAST 0.1 1.1 2.3 3.3 (21)

SYDNEY 2.5 8.8 12.10 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Davies 2, Stanton

Sydney: Molloy 7, Cooper 2, Ham 2, O'Sullivan, McCarthy, Martin, Gardiner

BEST

Gold Coast: Girvan, McLaughlin, Davies, Wilson

Sydney: Molloy, Ham, Fish, Gardiner, McEvoy, Hamilton, Hurley

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,851 at People First Stadium