SYDNEY has a new cult hero after highly-touted draftee Zippy Fish sparkled on debut and equalled the record for the most disposals in a debut AFLW game.

The teenage sensation was initially thought to have fallen one disposal short of matching Brianna Davey's benchmark of 26 set while playing for Carlton in the historic first AFLW game in 2017.

That was until Fish's disposal count was updated in the days after Sydney’s 20-point victory over Richmond on Friday night.

Not that Fish is likely to mind either way, as she took her stunning first-up performance in her stride in much the same way as hearing a legion of young fans call out "Zippy".

"I don't really get nervous. I was just myself," Fish said after her record-equalling haul of disposals, blistering pace and penetrating kicking were key to the Swans' win over the Tigers.

The low-key approach off the field might come with wearing the same number as Lance Franklin did in 172 matches with the Swans' men's side.

"I was given a few options and I saw that and I was like, 'Yeah, I'll take that one'," Fish said.

"I'm really humbled to have this number, it's kind of cool to have 23 on the back."

The 19-year-old did admit that she had also taken a moment before the first bounce to appreciate her debut, saying, "I kind of just stopped and looked around at everyone, looked in the grandstands and soaked it all in."

In the stands at North Sydney Oval were 16 of Fish's family members and two friends who had travelled from Western Australia for the East Fremantle prodigy's first game.

Swans coach Scott Gowans could barely hide his excitement over what he had seen from Fish on debut, as the side hopes to add speed to its game with the aim to return to finals after an injury-ravaged 2024 campaign.

"Zippy's a star, isn't she? She's such a composed footballer. We knew when we drafted her what we were getting," Gowans said.

"We couldn't believe other clubs passed on her and she fell down to us, it was unbelievable.

"Just her composure for someone that is brand new to the game, and in the heat against a really contested side, she was able to get run off half-back and just make great decisions with the footy.

"I'm excited to see, once she builds into her body a little bit more, and builds her engine up, she'll definitely go through the midfield at different stages as well. That'll be really nice to have her delivering the ball in the front half to Chloe (Molloy)."

While Fish is happy to let her football do the talking for now, it is easy to foresee that, with ball in hand at least, she will have a lot more to say over the coming years.