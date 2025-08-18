Tayla Harris and Alyssa Bannan arrive by helicopter to Melbourne training at Casey Fields on August 18, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

STAR Melbourne forward Tayla Harris will consult with an ophthalmologist in order to be cleared to face St Kilda on Saturday.

Harris managed to accidentally poke herself in her right eye during a marking attempt just before half-time of Melbourne's 48-point win over the Western Bulldogs and was taken to hospital.

She has been cleared of serious damage, and as of Monday, is confident she'll be given the tick of approval, but needs a final check-up.

Harris arrived at Melbourne training at Casey Fields in style on Monday, catching a lift with a helicopter from Essendon airport to pump up Melbourne's round two game.

The first 5000 attendees to the match against St Kilda will be entered into a competition to win $10,000. Post-match, a chopper will drop 5000 balls onto the oval, and the closest to the pin wins the cash.

"The first thing I said (at hospital was), 'I've got something on Monday morning that I would like to do,' and the doctor said, 'You're all sweet to go up in the helicopter'," Harris told reporters at a brisk Casey Fields at 8am on Monday morning.

"Obviously anything to do with the eye region, you need to be really careful with. I've got these two eyes for a lifetime, so I want to take care of them. I had to go to the hospital just to get some expert opinion and, yeah, all good from that point of view.

"I'll get an appointment with the specialist ASAP, and just clear off anything else and then make a plan moving forward. I'm feeling good, obviously (and) thankfully avoided anything major, but, yeah, not ideal to poke yourself in the eye, I don't recommend it.

"I just had some eye drops that help speed up the healing process, and there's obviously a little bit of damage in the eyeball. So just, yeah, taking care of that is the first priority, which I'm doing.

"Mum and Dad were down this weekend (from Queensland), so they looked after me – not that I needed anything in particular – but they were just kind of laughing at the way my eyeballs were changing shape a little bit.

"I'll do whatever I'm told – as long as I can play, I'll be wearing whatever's needed. I'll wear a helmet and a ski mask if I need."

The ball drop and prize money is a club-driven initiative to give fans extra incentive to get down to the game, where the in-form Demons will be taking on a Saints side fresh off a surprise victory over Adelaide.

"It was the world's record trip to Casey today from the north side of Melbourne, where I live, so I was stoked to be able to get up in the chopper and it was so much fun. Obviously it's not often you get to go in a helicopter, so I'm very thankful to get to do it," Harris said.

"We're hoping to pack out Casey Fields, 7,000 is the goal, which is ambitious and we know we'll be able to achieve that. We love our Casey community out here.

"No matter where you're coming from, we'd love to see you on Saturday and yeah, you could win 10 grand, so why not?

"Obviously, the spectacle is the game. Round one, we had DJs and pyrotechnics – I think it's always fun for the entertainment factor to have fans come out and have a little bit more than just the footy. We've got (entertainment) at quarter-time breaks and half-time breaks, but before and after the game, the excitement isn't quite there just yet, so while you're waiting, you may as well have some extra excitement for your Saturday."