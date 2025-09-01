Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal against Essendon in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the final rounds of the home-and-away season?

This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the pre-finals edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first eight rounds of the season.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is set to climb again after his extraordinary finish to the season for St Kilda, while Sydney star Errol Gulden also finished an injury-plagued season strongly for the Swans so could rise from 25th position last month.

See below for a reminder of The 25 for August and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the May edition.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Sam Darcy

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Noah Anderson

10) Caleb Serong

11) Lachie Neale

12) Max Gawn

13) Bailey Smith

14) Hugh McCluggage

15) Matt Rowell

16) Max Holmes

17) Luke Jackson

18) Toby Greene

19) Ed Richards

20) Chad Warner

21) Izak Rankine

22) Riley Thilthorpe

23) Kozzy Pickett

24) Sam Taylor

25) Errol Gulden