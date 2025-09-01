THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the final rounds of the home-and-away season?
This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the pre-finals edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first eight rounds of the season.
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is set to climb again after his extraordinary finish to the season for St Kilda, while Sydney star Errol Gulden also finished an injury-plagued season strongly for the Swans so could rise from 25th position last month.
See below for a reminder of The 25 for August and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the May edition.
The 25, August edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daicos
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Sam Darcy
5) Zak Butters
6) Isaac Heeney
7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
8) Jordan Dawson
9) Noah Anderson
10) Caleb Serong
11) Lachie Neale
12) Max Gawn
13) Bailey Smith
14) Hugh McCluggage
15) Matt Rowell
16) Max Holmes
17) Luke Jackson
18) Toby Greene
19) Ed Richards
20) Chad Warner
21) Izak Rankine
22) Riley Thilthorpe
23) Kozzy Pickett
24) Sam Taylor
25) Errol Gulden