Some greats of the game will present medals on 2025 Grand Final day

Jack Riewoldt and Ken Fraser at the launch of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN legend Luke Hodge will present this year's Norm Smith Medal to the player voted the best on ground in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Hodge, himself a two-time Norm Smith winner and four-time premiership player, was confirmed as this year's presenter at the launch of the 2025 Toyota AFL Final Series on Monday.

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach on Grand Final day, while Essendon champion Ken Fraser will present the Ron Barassi Medal to the winning captain.

Richmond goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt was also announced as the 2025 premiership cup ambassador.

(L-R): Chris Fagan, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews celebrate Brisbane's 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"You don't often get the chance to step back out on Grand Final day once you've finished playing, so it will be a real thrill," Riewoldt said.

"The Cup is such a special symbol – it means something different to everyone and connects people in a really powerful way, and I can't wait to share it with fans across the country."

Norm Smith Medal (presented to best on ground) - Luke Hodge

Jock McHale Medal (presented to winning coach) - Adam Simpson

Ron Barassi Medal (presented to winning captain) - Ken Fraser

Premiership cup ambassador - Jack Riewoldt

Umpire medals - Michael Dye