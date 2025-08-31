We take a look at the finals experience, plus more, of this year's top eight

Jordan Dawson leads his team during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MINOR premier Adelaide will have to overcome a major lack of finals experience if it is to win this flag this year.

Of this year's finalists, only Gold Coast (three) has fewer players on its list to have experience in September.

With Matt Crouch announcing his retirement, only seven Crows have played in finals before, with four of those – captain Jordan Dawson and recruits Alex Neal-Bullen, Isaac Cumming and James Peatling – doing so at other clubs.

It is in huge contrast to Geelong, which has 28 players on its list with finals experience, with Patrick Dangerfield and the retiring Mitch Duncan having each featured in 28 September contests each.

Aside from the Crows and Suns, the six other clubs have 20 or more players with experience on the big stage, with all three clubs having played finals in the past three years.

Of the players at this year's eight finalists, it's unsurprising that Collingwood great Scott Pendlebury has played in the most September with an incredible 31. Only Joel Selwood, Michael Tuck, Shaun Burgoyne and Tom Hawkins have played more in history in VFL/AFL history.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates Collingwood's win in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

And of the group of current players with the most games yet to play in finals, it is four Suns – David Swallow, Touk Miller, Jarrod Witts and Alex Sexton – who top the list.

Swallow, who has played seven games in 2025, holds the unwanted record of having featured in the most matches in history without playing a final.

Lions forward Charlie Cameron has enjoyed the September stage, kicking 47 goals in his 23 finals, and it's in this area that the Magpies may need inspiration over the next four weeks.

Of the five most experienced finals teams, the Pies' leading goalkicker has the fewest goals in September, with Jordan De Goey – another player who has starred in September – leading the way for the Pies with 20 finals majors.

Most finals games: Taylor Walker and Alex Neal-Bullen (10)

Players with finals experience: 7

Most finals goals: Taylor Walker (23)

Players with finals goals: 5

Most finals wins: Taylor Walker and Alex Neal-Bullen (5)

Players with finals wins: 5



*Matt Crouch has been excluded from the data after announcing his retirement

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Patrick Dangerfield and Mitch Duncan (28)

Players with finals experience: 28

Most finals goals: Jeremy Cameron (33)

Players with finals goals: 23

Most finals wins: Patrick Dangerfield and Mitch Duncan (13)

Players with finals wins: 28

Patrick Dangerfield holds the premiership cup after Geelong's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

Most finals games: Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron (23)

Players with finals experience: 27

Most finals goals: Charlie Cameron (47)

Players with finals goals: 21

Most finals wins: Charlier Cameron and Josh Dunkley (13)

Players with finals wins: 27



Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Scott Pendlebury (31)

Players with finals experience: 27

Most finals goals: Jordan De Goey (20)

Players with finals goals: 21

Most finals wins: Scott Pendlebury (17)

Players with finals wins: 27



Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Lachie Whitfield and Josh Kelly (17)

Players with finals experience: 24

Most finals goals: Toby Greene (29)

Players with finals goals: 22

Most finals wins: Josh Kelly (9)

Players with finals wins: 20

*Callan Ward has been excluded from the data after announcing in August he was retiring, following his ACL injury



Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Nat Fyfe (11)

Players with finals experience: 22

Most finals goals: Nat Fyfe and Shai Bolton (7)

Players with finals goals: 8

Most finals wins: Nat Fyfe (5)

Players with finals wins: 21

*Michael Walters and Quinton Narkle have been excluded from the data after announcing their retirements

Nat Fyfe in action during Fremantle's clash with Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Daniel Rioli (13)

Players with finals experience: 3

Most finals goals: Daniel Rioli (14)

Players with finals goals: 2

Most finals wins: Daniel Rioli (10)

Players with finals wins: 3

Daniel Rioli in action during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Luke Breust (20)

Players with finals experience: 26

Most finals goals: Jack Gunston (36)

Players with finals goals: 16

Most finals wins: Luke Breust (12)

Players with finals wins: 24

Luke Breust and Jack Gunston after the Grand Final between Hawthorn and West Coast at the MCG, October 3, 2015. Picture: AFL Media

Players with finals experience Geelong 28 Brisbane, Collingwood 27 Hawthorn 26 Greater Western Sydney 24 Fremantle 22 Adelaide 7 Gold Coast 3

Most finals games from clubs in 2025 finals Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood) 31 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Mitch Duncan (Geelong) 28 Mark Blicavs (Geelong), Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood) 26 Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Lachie Neale (Brisbane) 23 Cam Guthrie (Geelong), Jake Kolodjashnij (Geelong) 21