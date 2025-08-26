Matt Crouch runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL AUSTRALIAN midfielder and former Adelaide club champion Matt Crouch has announced his retirement, effective immediately.

The 30-year-old has been hit hard by a hip issue this season and he's decided to retire from playing on medical advice.

Crouch informed his teammates of his decision on Tuesday as the club looks ahead of what it hopes will be a deep finals campaign.

"To have played more than 160 games of AFL footy for this club is something I’ll forever be proud of," Crouch said.

"I can sit here and point to the hip issues as the reason for retiring, and it of course factored in, but to be honest I feel really content and ready to move on to the next stage of my life.

"I spent 12 years at the Crows. I got engaged, became a father, built lifelong friendships and made some of the best memories anyone can have.

"I leave extremely grateful for my time and excited to cheer on the boys for their run in September."

Crouch started the 2025 season in the Crows' team, playing the first six games before being substituted out of the round seven loss to Fremantle.

As Adelaide enjoyed a minor premiership-winning campaign, Crouch was sidelined and unable to return from the persistent hip issue.

Pick No.23 in the 2013 draft, Crouch enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017, helping the Crows reach the Grand Final.

The ball-magnet was named All Australian and won the Malcolm Blight Medal.

But it would be the last season of his career in which he played at least 20 games.