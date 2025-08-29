Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Harris Andrews and Dayne Zorko take you into the meeting rooms and onto the training ground as Brisbane and Sydney prepare for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Harris Andrews, Callum Mills, Dayne Zorko and Tom Papley feature in Inner Sanctum. Pictures: AFL Studios

FROM the jubilation of the winning preliminary final rooms to injury heartbreak at two clubs, go inside football's biggest week of the year with Inner Sanctum, a new documentary on Brisbane and Sydney's journey to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Inner Sanctum gives you unrivalled insight into the build-up at two powerhouse clubs in two different states as they prepared to clash in the most important game of the season.

>> WATCH INNER SANCTUM FREE WITH YOUR AFL iD

Sydney captain Callum Mills recounts in searingly honest detail how his hopes of playing in the decider were dashed after a gruelling fitness test, a moment that brought his teammate Tom Papley to tears.

And Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko reveals the premonition that told him Darcy Fort was going play in the 2024 Grand Final - but not at whose expense.

Mills and his teammates Papley and Chad Warner, as well as now-senior coach Dean Cox, talk fans through the drama, tension and emotion as the Swans, while Zorko, Harris Andrews, Cam Rayner and senior assistant coach Cameron Bruce provide insight into just how the Lions prepared to bring the Swans back to earth in their pre-game meetings.

As the days, hours and minutes count down to the opening bounce on Grand Final day, Inner Sanctum takes you on the road with both teams as they head to Melbourne, and on to the field during the rousing captain's run sessions at the MCG, where fans turned out in their thousands to cheer their heroes.

Inner Sanctum is a gripping look at the human drama and sporting tension that takes place in the seven days between the preliminary finals and the Grand Final, with commentary from the stars who were at the centre of it all.

Inner Sanctum is available to watch free with AFL iD exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App from Friday, August 29