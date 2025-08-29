Mitch Duncan has announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 AFL season

Mitch Duncan celebrates a goal during the round 15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG great Mitch Duncan has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Duncan, 34, told his teammates of his decision at training on Friday as the Cats prepare for yet another finals series.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

The versatile gun is a two-time premiership player with the Cats, having played 305 games – including nine this year.

"After 16 years at AFL level, I feel now is the right time to hang up the boots," Duncan said.

"Every day I thank Stephen Wells for calling out my name on draft night in 2009. I'm grateful to have been part of this club, a club filled with so many great people past and present, who have not only taught me about football, but have also helped mould me into the person I am.

"At the end of our season I will sit back and reflect more, however I know that I couldn't have enjoyed the career I have if it wasn't for my wife, children and immediate family for always supporting and giving me the best opportunity to have success in my career.

Mitch Duncan with his children after the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"While I'm making this decision now, over the next month I'm focused on doing everything I can to help the Cats win its next premiership, whether that's on or off the field."

The pick No.28 in the 2009 draft, Duncan made his debut in round one of the 2010 season.

Duncan had seven top-10 finishes in the Carji Greeves Medal, including being runner-up in 2017 and third in 2014, as he established himself as a key player in one of the most successful teams of the modern era.

"Mitch has been an outstanding person and footballer to have at our club over the past 16 years," Cats executive general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

Mitch Duncan is chaired from the field after his 300th match by teammates Mark Blicavs (left) and Jeremy Cameron (right) during the R11 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on May 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"A trademark over Mitch's 305 games to date has been his skill and high football IQ, allowing him to play with such flexibility for whatever the team has required, and continues to be a true team-first player.

"Mitch's value has not been just with how he plays the game, but with how he has shared his knowledge and experience with the younger generations of Cats players who have come through the ranks over his career and he will continue to play an important part within our squad over this coming finals campaign.

"While there will be a time to celebrate Mitch's career at Geelong at the end of our season, we thank Mitch, Demi, Scarlett, Ollie, Archie and Parker for their contribution to the club."

The Cats will host Brisbane in a qualifying final at the MCG on Friday, September 5.

Duncan has played the role of substitute in five of his nine appearances in 2025.