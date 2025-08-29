From stirring up Brad Hill and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan to being a part of the coaching panel, Dakota Davidson had an eventful experience at the Indigenous All-Stars camp

L-R: Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson and Courtney Hodder at the Indigenous All-Stars camp in February, 2025. Picture: AFL Womens and Gemma Houghton on Instagram

WHILE the Indigenous All-Stars team was out on Optus Stadium in February’s men’s exhibition match, one of the AFLW’s most talented players was sitting up in the coaches’ box.

Not just there for a token appearance, Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson was on the headset and communicating down to players on the bench.

“I was lucky enough to visit the All-Stars and do a bit of coaching behind the scenes there,” Davidson told AFL.com.au.

“I was fortunate enough that I’ve done a little bit of coaching on the side, so I was up in the box which was pretty unreal to hear how coaches communicate.

“It was cool to further my knowledge of coaching, and I picked up on something and then I got on the phone and was talking to one of the players down at the sheds.”

For the first time the long-running history of the All-Stars exhibition matches, a large number of First Nations AFLW players joined the camp, and while a women’s version of the match is not yet a reality, the ability for the men’s and women’s players to spend time together was invaluable.

“It was cool to see the boys, you always see them on TV or around the club and to actually chat and have a yarn and listen to their stories – it’s all about educating yourself and I think it’s so important to not just tell your story but also hear others so it was pretty surreal, to say the least,” Davidson said.

“When all Indigenous people get together, you have a little bond and it’s pretty cool.

“Just sitting around after the game with the boys, we made sure that we sort of stayed in one are, that everyone didn’t disperse. I was sitting next to Brad Hill and I think I had Jamarra Ugle-Hagan on the other side and those two were talking and I’m in the middle of it, stirring them up. And you have just such a little special bond between you.

“It was cool to bring everyone together, to combine the cultures and communities and being able to share our stories. It was just a big yarn.”

Dakota Davidson poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There’s a sense of implicit understanding and camaraderie between First Nations players, which was only strengthened during the camp.

Not only were bonds between First Nations men and women built, but bonds between AFLW players on rival teams.

“[Indigenous people], we’re a cool group of people,” Davidson said.

“Being able to come as women was very special and something I’ll definitely never forget.

“When you play with someone on another team that’s not your own, you always have a really special bond.

“Aliesha Newman down in Sydney, Zippy Fish as well, she’s coming through the ranks and she now has that special moment that we shared. So when I see her I’m going to be like ‘hey sis, how are ya? How you been?’

“You have that little special thing because you had such a nice experience together.”