IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Phoebe McWilliams, and Sophie Welsh discuss how the Bombers cope without Bonnie Toogood, why rucks are under more pressure than ever, and the feel-good comebacks of Nell Morris-Dalton and Daisy Walker
EPISODE GUIDE
-
1:09 - Comebacks of Nell Morris-Dalton and Daisy Walker
-
3:38 - Dreamtime guernseys, the Bombers without Bonnie
-
7:45 - Increasing pressure on rucks
