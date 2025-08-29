Join the W Download for all the latest AFLW news, opinion and analysis

W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Phoebe McWilliams, and Sophie Welsh discuss how the Bombers cope without Bonnie Toogood, why rucks are under more pressure than ever, and the feel-good comebacks of Nell Morris-Dalton and Daisy Walker

EPISODE GUIDE

1:09 - Comebacks of Nell Morris-Dalton and Daisy Walker

3:38 - Dreamtime guernseys, the Bombers without Bonnie

7:45 - Increasing pressure on rucks

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.