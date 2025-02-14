AFLW players say they hope to one day be a part of their own Indigenous showcase in the wake of the men's exhibition game

Kaitlyn Ashmore runs out onto the field ahead of Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE is a sincere push from the Indigenous AFLW cohort to get a women's Indigenous All Stars match off the ground, in the wake of this weekend's men's exhibition game.

As part of the All Stars camp leading into Saturday's game, a host of AFLW players were invited to join the group for a number of community activities and functions, and watched on at training with the hope of one day being a part of their own Indigenous showcase.

"We've already been pushing for (a women's match)," Hawthorn winger, and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, Kaitlyn Ashmore told AFL.com.au.

"It would actually just be unreal just to get the numbers up in the communities as well, to play footy and especially women's footy. Would be really exciting for our future, but it's just been an unreal experience."

Heading into her 10th AFLW season, Ashmore noted that conversations have been swirling for a number of years.

Other current and former Indigenous AFLW players involved in the camp included Adelaide premiership star Danielle Ponter, new Collingwood recruit Mattea Breed, Port Adelaide all-time leading goalkicker Gemma Houghton, and Brisbane premiership duo Ally Anderson and Courtney Hodder.

Courtney Hodder poses in Brisbane's 2024 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

For new Sydney recruit Zippy Fish, a Larrakia, Noongar, Wongi, and Nunga woman, the camp was a welcome star to her AFLW career. Selected with pick No.5 in December's Telstra AFLW draft, Fish returned to her home state of Western Australia to be involved in the festivities.

"Some of the girls I already knew, Courtney (Hodder)'s my cousin, and Heidi (Talbot) I went through the draft with her. So, coming in, meeting all the new girls, and then going around the environment with the boys as well has been awesome," Fish said.

Zippy Fish after being drafted by Sydney in the 2024 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

There have not been exhibition matches of any kind in the AFLW since 2017's State of Origin match, while any Indigenous teams have only been junior pathway sides.

Each year a talent showcase is held, with the Woomeras – a squad made up of junior Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls – and Medleys – a squad of girls born outside of Australia – play as part of the AFL's diversity talent programs.

2024 Gold Coast draftee Talbot played in the 2022 edition of the match.

As for Saturday's game, both Fish and Ashmore have their own predictions.

"Bobby (Hill)'s kicking (the first goal). He's taking a speccy, he's kicking it," Fish said.

But Ashmore was more focused on backing in her Hawthorn clubmates.

"I'd love for Karl (Amon), or Jarman (Impey) to get the first goal, off the backline," Ashmore said.