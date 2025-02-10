OUR ultimate guide brings you everything you need to know ahead of the Indigenous All-Stars game.
When is it?
The Toyota Indigenous All-Stars will play their first match in almost a decade when they take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium in Perth this Saturday, February 15.
Featuring some of the best players in the competition, the match will start at 4.30pm local time (7.30pm AEDT).
How to watch?
The match will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Footy and Kayo Sports.
There will also be live radio coverage from National Indigenous Radio Service (NIRS), 6PR, Triple M, SEN and ABC.
You can also follow the match live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, with live scores, up-to-the-minute player stats and match highlights throughout the game.
How to attend
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster starting at just $35 for adults, $10 for kids under 15 and $70 for a family.
Who is playing?
Some of the biggest names in the game will take the field, with the likes of Charlie Cameron, Kysaiah Pickett, Steven May, Izak Rankine and Jason Horne-Francis headlining the Indigenous All-Stars squad.
The Indigenous All-Stars will be captained by Fremantle veteran Michael Walters, with Cameron, Brad Hill and Jarman Impey supporting him in the leadership group.
The Dockers will be without Walters, Shai Bolton and Alex Pearce, who have been picked in the Indigenous All-Stars squad, while midfielder Hayden Young will miss the game due to injury.
The match will be one of Fremantle's two hitouts before its season-opener against Geelong.
The full Toyota Indigenous All-Stars squad is:
Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru
Karl Amon - Noonuccal
Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman
Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai
Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil
Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta
Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta
Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar
Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar
Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman
Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora
Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta
Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam
Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija
Liam Jones – Kija*
Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji
Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar
Ben Long – Anmatjerre
Steven May - Larrakia
Jesse Motlop - Larrakia
Alex Pearce - Palawa
Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar
Willie Rioli – Tiwi
Maurice Rioli - Tiwi
Liam Ryan – Yamatji
Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri
Tyson Stengle – Wirangu
Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta
Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga
Zac Williams – Wiradjuri
*since been injured, won't play
Who will coach the Indigenous All-Stars?
North Melbourne assistant Xavier Clarke will coach the Indigenous All-Stars side, with Port Adelaide's Jason Williams, Fremantle's Roger Hayden, North Melbourne's Jarrod Lienert and West Coast's Chance Bateman also on the coaching panel.
As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell and Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin will also be on deck to offer their expertise.
The guernseys
The Indigenous All-Stars will wear a Puma guernsey with artwork designed by First Nations muralist, Jade Dolman, who also designed the artwork for the Sherrin that will be used in the game.
Fremantle will also wear a specifically designed guernsey with artwork created by 2007 Indigenous All-Stars player and Fremantle great, Roger Hayden, and his uncle Dr Richard Walley.
The history of the Indigenous All-Stars
Think an Indigenous representative side is a relatively new concept? Think again.
The first recorded match played by a composite Indigenous side was in June 1944, when Sir Doug Nicholls organised a match against his Northcote Football Club in Melbourne.
The most recent Indigenous All-Stars game came in February 2015, when West Coast won a tight match in front of a crowd of 10,000, with Shaun Burgoyne winning the Polly Farmer Medal for best player on the ground.
What the game means
Like other representative football, the return of an Indigenous All-Stars game has long been discussed and, having found a gap among the compressed pre-season schedule, it's back for the first time in the decade.
Tanya Hosch, the AFL's Executive General Manager Inclusion & Social Policy, said the competition's Indigenous players are excited by the prospect of playing together and recognise the importance the game can have in promoting the game and driving Indigenous participation.
"It gives us an opportunity to really celebrate the Indigenous contribution to the game," Hosch told AFL.com.au.
"We often note the interaction between Indigenous players on opposing sides after a game ... you notice the Indigenous players really seek each other out. There's a sense of solidarity and brotherhood that they bring which is definitely culturally based and worthy of celebration.
"So I think that's what makes this exciting for them; to have a cohort ... who really admire each other, getting the rare opportunity to play together as one team."