The Indigenous All-Stars are set to have Sam Mitchell and Simon Goodwin in their coaching ranks

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell and Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin. Pictures: AFL Photos

SAM MITCHELL and Simon Goodwin will be on deck to support the Indigenous All-Stars coaching panel in next week's game.

AFL.com.au understands the Hawthorn and Melbourne senior coaches have volunteered to be part of the program in Perth in the clash against Fremantle next Saturday at Optus Stadium.

The pair have both been keen to be involved in the All-Stars game in some form since it was announced last year and will assist the coaching panel with mentoring and advice ahead of and during the game.

North Melbourne assistant Xavier Clarke has been named as head coach of the All-Stars, with Port Adelaide's Jason Williams, Fremantle's Roger Hayden, North Melbourne's Jarrod Lienert and West Coast's Chance Bateman also on the coaching panel.

Mitchell and Goodwin have both been passionate about the All-Stars concept in its return to the AFL calendar, with Hawks pair Karl Amon and Jarman Impey and Melbourne stars Kysaiah Pickett and Steven May selected in the All-Stars squad.

Matthew Whelan, a former Dee who is now the club's Indigenous project officer, will also be with the team and Goodwin in heading over to Perth.

Simon Goodwin poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitchell and wife Lyndall will also be in Perth for the wedding of new Hawks recruit Tom Barrass, who first linked with Mitchell during the Hawthorn coach's time at West Coast.

The Hawks' first unofficial match simulation against opposition will see them face Geelong on Monday, February 17, while the Demons start their match simulation on Saturday, February 22 against North Melbourne.