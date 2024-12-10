The dates and times for the 2025 AAMI Community Series have been confirmed

Zach Merrett and Tom Atkins during the match between Essendon and Geelong in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will face Essendon in the first official pre-season game of 2025, while the two Western Australian clubs will head to the regions for the annual AAMI Community Series.

The AFL has announced the nine-game schedule of official pre-season games for next year, with West Coast and North Melbourne to get an early look at Hands Oval in Bunbury before the two sides play there for premiership points in round 13.

>> SEE THE FULL AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES SCHEDULE BELOW

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2025 PREMIERSHIP FIXTURE HERE

The official pre-season games will be played from February 25 to March 2 and come after the optional, club-arranged match simulations, with details of those to be announced by the clubs in due course. Collingwood has announced a match simulation against both Brisbane and Gold Coast on Thursday, February 20, with full details yet to be confirmed.

The premiership season will start with Opening Round, beginning on March 6.

The Cats will play the Bombers at GMHBA Stadium to start the AAMI Community Series on Tuesday February 25, before Richmond takes on Collingwood at Ikon Park the following night.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs in Launceston and Brisbane v Adelaide in Brisbane will be played on the Thursday before Greater Western Sydney plays Carlton in Canberra and Gold Coast hosts Sydney on the Friday.

Ed Richards kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles and Roos will clash on Sunday afternoon, after St Kilda plays Port Adelaide at RSEA Park.

The AAMI Community Series will conclude with Fremantle hosting Melbourne in Mandurah on Sunday, March 2. It will be the Dockers' second hitout of the pre-season, following their match against the Indigenous All-Stars on February 15 at Optus Stadium.

All AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo. Tickets will be available in February, with members and kids to go free.

While the rules and duration of club-arranged match simulations are up to the discretion of the clubs, AAMI Community Series games must be played in four 20-minute quarters plus time on, as is the case in the premiership season. However, there will be no interchange cap, with clubs able to name a squad of 30 players, including eight on the interchange and four emergencies. There can be only four players on the interchange bench at any time.

Luke McDonald and Aidan Corr celebrate North Melbourne's win over West Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The schedule gives Sydney six days between their pre-season game on the Gold Coast and their premiership season-opener against Hawthorn at the SCG on March 7, while the Hawks will have a seven-day break after their pre-season game in Launceston.

After Opening Round on March 6-9, all 18 clubs will feature in round one from Thursday March 13 to Sunday March 16.

The eight clubs that take part in Opening Round will have their byes in either round two, three or four before all 18 clubs take part in Gather Round in round five.

Unofficial match simulations

Thursday, Feb 20

Collingwood v Gold Coast v Brisbane, time and venue TBC

Details TBC

Indigenous All Stars game

Saturday, Feb 15

Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars, Optus Stadium, time TBC

AAMI Community Series

(all times in AEDT)

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm (3.10pm local)

All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo.

Tickets available in February. Members and kids go free.