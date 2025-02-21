Jake Soligo kicks three goals and gets plenty of the footy in the match sim between Adelaide and Port Adelaide

Taylor Walker and Jake Soligo celebrate a goal during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Mount Barker on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Soligo looks poised for a career-best season, the Adelaide midfielder leading the way in the Crows' 24-point match simulation win over Port Adelaide.

While official stats weren't kept, Soligo appeared to comfortably top the Crows' disposal count over the first four terms of the six-period affair at a sold-out Mount Barker, kicking three goals in the process.

The midfielder finished third in last year's best and fairest, also his third at the top level.

The two teams were then set to play the final two terms with a mix of AFL and SANFL-listed players, with the score sitting at 16.7 (103) to 11.13 (79) after four 28-minute periods.

Port Adelaide's short defence looks to be a serious area of concern coming into the start of the season, given the absence of Esava Ratugolea (meniscus surgery) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back).

The Adelaide forwards feasted, with the one-two punch of Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) and Taylor Walker (two) enjoying the size and height they held over their opponents, while intercept defender Aliir Aliir was forced to play a lockdown role, his usual influence diminished.

After the Crows dominated the first half – at one point booting six consecutive goals – Port Adelaide stemmed the flow during the third term.

Recruit Jack Lukosius – set to be a fixture in the new-look Port Adelaide forward line after the retirement of Charlie Dixon and serious Achilles injury to Todd Marshall – kicked his first unofficial goal in Power colours from 55m.

Adelaide's own prized recruit, in-demand former Giant James Peatling, had an impact from the opening bounce, recording the first clearance and the first inside 50, hitting up Walker with a pin-point pass.

Jason Horne-Francis was a constant threat throughout the game, his intercept marking around the ground a particular highlight, while ex-Pie Joe Richards worked his way into the game nicely, running hard throughout.

Alex Neal-Bullen looked as if he'd been playing at half-forward for Adelaide his entire career, rather than just having crossed from Melbourne, and provided a key link between the midfield and the talls.

Alex Neal-Bullen in action during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Mount Barker on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide replaced its entire team at three-quarter time – with the exception of Luke Pedlar and Luke Nankervis – while Port Adelaide kept on a number of their senior players for the fourth term, including primary ruck Jordon Sweet and 36-year-old champion Travis Boak, who rotated between the wing and forward line.

Power recruit Rory Atkins didn't take to the field till the final two portions of the game.

Young guns

Port Adelaide's first-rounder Joe Berry was the pick of the draftees, looking calm and composed in a half-forward role and showing off a neat kick under pressure. Adelaide's top draftee, Sid Draper (pick No.4), lined up against Power star Zak Butters in the first term, but didn't find a heap of the football.

Switching positions

Port Adelaide's defensive injury issues forced 189cm Miles Bergman into a key tall role (rather than a rebounder), often matched up against powerful veteran Taylor Walker, while forward Jeremy Finlayson was also swung into defence at times, as well as providing ruck support. Bergman did manage to find some space at times, pushing up the field.

Miles Bergman in action during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Mount Barker on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Port Adelaide defender Ryan Burton left the field under some duress in the second term after appearing to tweak his right ankle, but played on after the main break. Sam Powell-Pepper made a successful (and speedy) return from a torn ACL, suffered in April last year, but didn't quite have his kicking boots, recording four behinds. Adelaide appeared to get through unscathed.

Fantasy tempter

All eyes were on James Peatling (MID, $634,000) and Fantasy coaches would've liked what they saw. The former Giant was in the midfield rotation and at his price, he's close to a lock. Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000) also had a prominent midfield role and collected plenty of the ball. He appears in just six per cent of Fantasy Classic teams and could be a handy unique option for your midfield. Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000) continued his fantastic form from the Indigenous All Stars match last weekend. An increase in midfield time this year should see an increase in scores and a big chance to be the top forward eligible players in Fantasy.

Jordan Dawson in action during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Mount Barker on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SCORES*

ADELAIDE 5.2 11.4 14.5 16.7 (103)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.1 5.5 8.9 11.13 (79)

*After four of six terms; the latter two included bulk SANFL players

GOALS

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 3, Soligo 3, Walker 2, Rachele 2, Dawson, Jones, Curtin, Keays, Pedlar, O'Leary*

Port Adelaide: Byrne-Jones 3, Rioli, Rozee, Richards, Georgiades, Lukosius, Drew, Williams, Lord

*SANFL-listed

ADELAIDE (SANFL-listed players are in italics)

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 4. Lachlan Murphy, 5. Matt Crouch, 6. Daniel Curtin, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 9. Nick Murray (Period 4 – 6: Lachie Thomas), 10. Luke Pedlar, 11. Charlie Edwards, 12. Jordan Dawson, 13. Taylor Walker, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Jay Boyle, 17. Tyler Welsh, 19. Zac Taylor, 20. Mitchell Hinge, 21. Chris Burgess, 22. Oscar Ryan, 23. Hugh Haysman, 24. Josh Worrell, 25. James Peatling, 26. Harry Schoenberg, 27. Luke Nankervis, 28. Alex Neal-Bullen, 29. Rory Laird, 30. Wayne Milera, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 33. Brodie Smith, 34. Sid Draper, 35. James Borlase, 36. Karl Gallagher, 37. Blake Drury, 38. Jay O’Leary , 39. Toby Murray, 40. Hugh Bond, 41. Jordon Butts, 42. Lachlan McAndrew, 43. Reilly O'Brien, 44. Ned Atkinson, 46. Jack Madgen, 48. Mark Keane

Notable absentees: Izak Rankine, Lachlan Sholl, Isaac Cumming, Max Michalanney

PORT ADELAIDE (SANFL-listed players are in italics)

1. Connor Rozee, 2. Sam Powell-Pepper, 3. Ryan Burton, 5. Joe Berry, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Jase Burgoyne, 8. Josh Sinn, 9. Zak Butters, 10. Travis Boak, 11. Jeremy Finlayson, 12. Jack Lukosius, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Willie Rioli, 16. Ollie Wines, 17. Jack Whitlock, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 19. Mitch Georgiades, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Logan Evans, 23. Dylan Wiliams, 24. Jordon Sweet, 26. Lachie Charleson, 28. Willem Drew, 29. Tom Anastasopoulos, 30. Ollie Lord, 31. Christian Moraes, 32. Rory Atkins, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 35. Joe Richards, 36. Will Lorenz, 37. Tom Cochrane, 39. Hugh Jackson, 40. Benny Barrett, 41. Jed McEntee, 43. Josh Lai, 44. Jackson Mead, 45. Xavier Walsh, 46. Jack Watkins, Mack Bowman, Rome Burgoyne, Ryan Carnelly, Nic Couroupis, Hugh Ferrari, Heath Growden, Austin Harris, Dustin Launer, Shay Linke, Kyle Marshall, Jez McLennan, Will O’Brien, Cormack O’Reilly, Kye Roberts, Jake Weidemann

Notable absentees: Todd Marshall, Ivan Soldo, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Esava Ratugolea, Dante Visentini