The squads for Saturday's match simulation games have been announced

Finn O'Sullivan, Christian Petracca and Jack Silvagni. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will be missing a host of stars, including Christian Petracca, Max Gawn and Steven May in Saturday's match simulation clash against North Melbourne.

And Jack Silvagni's playing return from a knee reconstruction is on hold for at least another week with the Carlton utility to miss the Blues' match simulation against St Kilda on Saturday.

The Demons will face the Kangaroos without Petracca, who suffered a rib injury in January in a setback to his recovery from serious rib and internal injuries sustained in June last year.

He is among at least nine first-choice players missing from the Dees squad, including skipper Gawn, veteran midfielder Jack Viney (rib) and defender May, forward Bayley Fritsch and defender Christian Salem.

Max Gawn during a Melbourne training session on February 1, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

However, champion onballer Clayton Oliver will face the Roos, along with livewire forward Kozzy Pickett, first-round draft picks Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay, and former Lions winger Harry Sharp.

North Melbourne will unveil its No.2 draft pick Finn O'Sullivan against Melbourne at Arden Street. Veteran recruits Jack Darling and Luke Parker will turn out for the Roos, as will Parker's former Sydney teammates Dylan Stephens and Jacob Konstanty.

Luke Parker and Caleb Daniel at North Melbourne training. Picture: Nathan John, NMFC Media

Young midfield guns George Wardlaw and Zane Duursma will also be missing from the Roos' squad.

In Saturday's other game, Silvagni will join Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow, Nic Newman and Alex Cincotta on the sidelines at Ikon Park, while top draftee Jagga Smith will make his debut in a Blues jumper.

The Saints are fielding an injury-hit squad with at least eight best-22 regulars missing through injury, headlined by key forward Max King, No.1 ruck Rowan Marshall and All-Australian defender Jack Sinclair.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Bradley Hill have been named to face the Blues after turning out for the Indigenous All Stars against Fremantle in Perth last Saturday.

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, 10am AEDT

(4 x 25-min quarters, no time on + 3-min game-specific simulations at end of each half)

NORTH MELBOURNE

2. Finn O'Sullivan, 3. Harry Sheezel, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Caleb Daniel, 8. Bailey Scott, 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 10. Colby McKercher, 11. Luke McDonald, 12. Jy Simpkin, 13. Darcy Tucker, 15. Dylan Stephens, 19. Griffin Logue, 20. Nick Larkey, 22. Taylor Goad, 24. Tom Powell, 25. Paul Curtis, 26. Luke Parker, 28. Jack Darling, 29. Will Phillips, 30. Charlie Comben, 32. Toby Pink, 34. Jackson Archer, 38. Tristan Xerri, 39. Finnbar Maley, 41. Jacob Konstanty, 44. Cam Zurhaar, 46. Robbie Hansen jnr

Notable absentees: Zac Fisher, Eddie Ford, Callum Coleman-Jones, George Wardlaw, Brynn Teakle, Zane Duursma

MELBOURNE

2. Jacob Van Rooyen, 8. Jake Lever, 10. Daniel Turner, 13. Clayton Oliver, 14. Jack Billings, 16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Harvey Langford, 20. Xavier Lindsay, 21. Matthew Jefferson, 22. Blake Howes, 24. Trent Rivers, 25. Tom McDonald, 26. Jed Adams, 27. Marty Hore, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Tom Campbell, 30. Harry Sharp, 32. Tom Sparrow, 33. Tom Fullarton, 35. Harrison Petty, 36. Kysaiah Pickett**, 37. Kade Chandler, 38. Oliver Sestan, 39. Ricky Mentha Jnr, 40. Taj Woewodin, 41. Kynan Brown, 42. Aidan Johnson, 45. Andy Moniz-Wakefield

Notable absentees: Judd McVee, Caleb Windsor, Jack Viney, Koltyn Tholstrup, Shane McAdam, Steven May**, Christian Salem, Christian Petracca, Charlie Spargo, Max Gawn, Ed Langdon, , Jake Melksham, Bayley Fritsch

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

(4 x 30-min quarters, no time on)

CARLTON

2. Lachlan Cowan, 3. Jesse Motlop, 4. Oliver Hollands, 5. Adam Cerra, 6. Zac Williams, 7. Jagga Smith, 8. Lachie Fogarty, 9. Patrick Cripps, 10. Harry McKay, 11. Mitch McGovern, 12. Tom De Koning, 13. Blake Acres, 14. Orazio Fantasia, 15. Sam Docherty, 17. Brodie Kemp, 19. Corey Durdin, 20. Elijah.Hollands, 21. Lucas Camporeale, 23. Jacob Weitering, 25. Jaxon Binns, 26. Nick Haynes, 27. Marc Pittonet, 29. George Hewett, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Matthew Carroll, 33. Lewis Young, 36. Cooper Lord, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Ashton Moir, 46. Matthew Cottrell

Notable absentees: Jack Silvagni, Sam Walsh, Nic Newman, Charlie Curnow, Alex Cincotta

ST KILDA

1. Jack Higgins, 2. Marcus Windhager, 5. Tobie Travaglia, 6. Jack Macrae, 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera**, 8. Bradley Hill**, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Mitch Owens, 13. Ryan Byrnes, 14. Liam Stocker, 16. Dan Butler, 17. Isaac Keeler, 21. Zaine Cordy, 22. Darcy Wilson, 24. Angus Hastie, 29. Jimmy Webster, 31. Harry Boyd, 34. Hugo Garcia, 38. Hugh Boxshall, 40. Max Hall, 41. Angus McLennan, 42. Max Heath, 43. Cooper Sharman, 44. Callum Wilkie, 45. Liam O'Connell, 47. Anthony Caminiti

Notable absentees: Max King, Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Mason Wood, Mattaes Phillipou, Liam Henry, Hunter Clark, Dougal Howard, Zak Jones, Lance Collard, Arie Schoenmaker, Alix Tauru

** Played for Indigenous All Stars last week

Indigenous All Stars game

Saturday, Feb 15

Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars, Optus Stadium

Unofficial match simulations

Saturday, Feb 15

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval

Monday, Feb 17

West Coast v Richmond, Mineral Resources Park

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, Feb 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood, People First Stadium

Friday, Feb 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5.30pm AEDT (5pm local) (Tickets subject to capacity. 6 x 28-min periods, no time on)

Saturday, Feb 22

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, 11am AEDT (Free attendance. 4 x 25-min quarters + game-specific simulations)

Every match simulation will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

AAMI Community Series

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm AEDT

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm AEDT

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (AEDT (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm AEDT (3.10pm local)

All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Tickets available here. Members and kids go free (except for Richmond v Collingwood)