Finn Callaghan is the Giants' main contract priority in 2025, and talks have already kicked off

Finn Callaghan runs with the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has kicked off early talks for Finn Callaghan's next deal, with the midfielder the Giants' main contract priority this year.

The 2021 No.3 draft pick is out of contract at the end of this season, with the Giants having been keen to lock him in for longer since last year.

Callaghan's manager Tom Seccull, from Hemisphere Management Group, was in Sydney last week meeting with the Giants, with Callaghan's future on the agenda.

Chad Warner smothers a kick from Finn Callaghan during the match simulation between Sydney and GWS at Tramway Oval on February 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The preliminary discussions having gotten underway, the Giants have presented a number of different options to Callaghan on his next deal, with a four-year option taking him through to free agency.

The Sandringham Dragons product is expected to soon work through his next steps, with a range of Melbourne clubs keen to lure the left-footer back home.

Clubs anticipate the 21-year-old's next deal will be around the $1 mil a season mark, although bigger offers are sure to be placed in front of him.

Callaghan has played 50 games at the Giants across his three seasons, last year playing 24 matches and averaging 23 disposals in a breakout year.

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's match simulation session on February 14, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Giants coach Adam Kingsley told AFL.com.au last month the club would do everything it could to retain the emerging star.

"The reality is, he'll make a decision based on what's best for him and for his family. That will either be with us or it won't be," Kingsley said.

"What we'll do is afford him as many opportunities as the salary cap allows, we'll pay him as well as we can for as long as we can in a way that fits within our strategy and with everyone else.



"The problem is, if you overpay on certain players, it means a compromise on keeping the next and keeping the next and keeping the next. If we were to overpay all three of those players who left – and I'll say overpay, but it's just paying them more – does it mean we don't keep Finn Callaghan? Or don't keep Sam Taylor? Or Brent Daniels? Or any of the others that are upcoming? It's a big jigsaw.

"Ultimately, back to Finn, he'll make a decision based on what's best for him and his family. We'll try and provide an environment that's fun to be around and a team that wins, so he's constantly playing in finals. Other than that, what else do you want as a player?"