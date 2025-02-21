Check out all the highlights, news and pics from Friday's match simulation game

Isaac Heeney flies for a mark during the match simulation between Sydney and GWS at Tramway Oval on February 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season is just weeks away and the action heats up again today.

The unofficial club v club match simulation sessions continue as we bring you everything you need to know from the local clash between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at Tramway Oval, starting from 10am AEDT.

MATCH SIM SQUADS Top Swan, Giants recruit to miss

SCHEDULE Sydney derby on show as pre-season games continue

The Swans are missing several key players including Tom Papley, Callum Mills and Logan McDonald, while the Giants will be without off-season recruit Jake Stringer along with Tom Green, Sam Taylor and Stephen Coniglio.

That means there will be plenty of youngsters on show as both teams prepare for the season ahead.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest news, injury updates and highlights as the day progress.