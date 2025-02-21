Joel Amartey kicks one of his six goals against GWS in the 2025 match simulation clash on February 21. Picture: Phil Hillyard

JOEL Amartey has started his 2025 campaign in sizzling fashion, booting six goals as Sydney breezed past Greater Western Sydney by 57 points in their match simulation clash at Tramway Oval in Sydney.

All the pre-season talk at the Swans centred on defender Tom McCartin's shift to attack but it was Amartey who dominated, kicking four in the first half to set up the Swans' 19.11 (125) to 10.8 (68) win.

Braeden Campbell also kicked four first-half goals from half-forward, while Isaac Heeney was dominant in the midfield and found plenty of help from fellow stars Chad Warner and Errol Gulden.

Heeney provided the game's best highlight in the final term, soaring over Harry Himmelberg for a towering mark on the half-forward flank as the rain poured down.

In contrast, the Giants found winners hard to come by, especially in the middle with the absence of Tom Green (calf) and Stephen Coniglio (shoulder). Josh Kelly battled hard throughout and explosive small Darcy Jones looks set for a big year, while Jesse Hogan marked strongly and kicked well for his three goals.

The GWS defence sorely missed Sam Taylor (concussion) and the trio of Jack Buckley, Harry Himmelberg and Leek Aleer struggled to contain Amartey.

The first quarter was a close affair as the Giants pegged back the Swans' flying four-goal start courtesy of three 50m penalties, but the scoreboard masked the ease with which Sydney was able to move the ball and convert its chances.

Young guns

GWS first-year midfielder Cody Angove collected two first-quarter goals courtesy of 50m penalties and did his chances of an Opening Round debut no harm. Darcy Jones was lively through the midfield and up forward, while Conor Stone had moments in the first half, bursting through the middle. James Leake came on during the fourth quarter and kicked a remarkable late goal from a stoppage, while Phoenix Gothard had limited minutes and impact. The Swans fielded a relatively experienced line-up but Corey Warner showed a bit in the second half, slotting a lovely long set-shot goal from a tight angle. Matt Roberts was prolific in the first half as Sydney set up its lead, showing he is set to build on his breakout 2024 season.

Switching positions

Tom McCartin has trained as a Swans forward all season but found chances hard to come by as Amartey and Campbell feasted in the first half. A dropped chest mark in the wet final term, just 20m from goal, was emblematic of his day, but he found some consolation with a mark and goal in the dying minutes. Giants defender Leek Aleer boasts one of the biggest vertical leaps in the game and was tried in the ruck during the third term but had limited impact against experienced Swans Brodie Grundy and Peter Ladhams.

Injury watch

There were no significant injuries during the match, but Sydney has a few injury issues ahead of Opening Round. Tom Papley (ankle), Callum Mills (plantar fasciitis) and Jake Lloyd (foot) are all in some doubt to play Gold Coast in the AAMI Community Series, while Harry Cunningham suffered a foot ligament injury last week and looks likely to be ruled out of the Swans' clash against Hawthorn. As reported earlier this week, Giants mid Tom Green (calf) and utility Callum Brown (hamstring) will miss the next month with a calf strain, while Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) could play in the AAMI Series. Sam Taylor is still working through concussion protocols after a head knock suffered last week.

Fantasy tempter

Opening Round bolter Cody Angove (MID/FWD, $271,000) did his chances for a debut no harm, hitting the scoreboard for the Giants after being on the end of a couple of 50-metre penalties. His team mate Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000) was solid and may unlock some dollars if he can be a basement-priced, on-field starter. A big watch next week if we see a closer to full-strength line up.

Cody Angove marks during GWS' match sim clash with Sydney on February 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY 5.2 11.6 15.8 19.11 (125)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.0 5.5 8.7 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Sydney: Amartey 6, Campbell 4, Heeney, Gulden, Jordon, Adams, Co. Warner, Grundy, Hayward, Ch. Warner, McCartin

GWS: Hogan 3, Angove 2, Cadman 2, Daniels, Jones, Leake

FULL SQUADS

SYDNEY

1. Chad Warner, 3. Taylor Adams, 4. Brodie Grundy, 5. Isaac Heeney, 8. James Rowbottom, 9. Will Hayward, 10. Aaron Francis, 12. Angus Sheldrick, 13. Oliver Florent, 15. Sam Wicks, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. James Jordon, 19. Peter Ladhams, 21. Errol Gulden, 22. Nick Blakey, 24. Dane Rampe, 25. Ben Paton, 27. Justin McInerney, 30. Tom McCartin, 34. Matt Roberts, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 36. Joel Amartey, 37. Corey Warner, 40. Tom Hanily, 43. Lewis Melican

Notable absentees: Logan McDonald, Harry Cunningham, Tom Papley, Callum Mills, Jake Lloyd

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

1. Harvey Thomas, 2. Darcy Jones, 4. Toby Greene, 5. Aaron Cadman, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 7. Lachie Ash, 8. Callan Ward, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Phoenix Gothard, 13. Ollie Hannaford, 14. Toby Bedford, 16. Brent Daniels, 17. Finn Callaghan, 18. Conor Stone, 21. Leek Aleer, 22. Josh Kelly, 23. Jesse Hogan, 24. Harry Rowston, 25. Lachlan Keeffe, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 29. Cody Angove, 30. James Leake, 31. Toby McMullin, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 35. Max Gruzewski, 39. Connor Idun, 44. Jack Buckley

Notable absentees: Tom Green, Jake Stringer, Sam Taylor, Callum Brown, Stephen Coniglio, Ryan Angwin