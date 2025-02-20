The squads for Friday's match simulation games have been announced

Isaac Cumming, Callum Mills and Jake Stringer. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY and Greater Western Sydney will be without a host of big names for their match simulation, while an Adelaide recruit will have to wait to don Crows colours.

Swans captain Callum Mills is among several absentees for Friday's meeting with the Giants at Tramway Oval.

Small forward Tom Papley and veterans Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham are also missing, along with the injured Logan McDonald (ankle). Hayden McLean and Robbie Fox have been named to play in the VFL match sim.

Of the players to have arrived in the off-season, only Ben Paton will feature as Dean Cox takes charge of the Swans for the first time.

The Giants, meanwhile, will be without recruit Jake Stringer, who will miss due to illness. Tom Green (calf), Sam Taylor (concussion) and Stephen Coniglio, who is continuing his recovery from off-season surgeries, are sidelined.

Callum Brown (hamstring), Ryan Angwin (ankle) and Josh Fahey (foot) are also sidelined.

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier on Thursday, Cody Angove has bolted into Opening Round calculations and will feature, as will Phoenix Gothard and James Leake after impressive pre-seasons.

The Crows will be without Isaac Cumming, who is being managed, for their meeting with Port Adelaide at Mount Barker.

Max Michalanney (thumb) and Lachlan Sholl are also missing, while Izak Rankine is absent after playing for the Indigenous All Stars on Saturday night, having also battled illness.

The Power have been hit by injuries this pre-season and are without Todd Marshall (Achilles), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back), Esava Ratugolea (knee) and Dante Visentini, who had off-season knee surgery and has also signed on for another two years.

Todd Marshall is seen during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Ivan Soldo is also absent.

Jason Horne-Francis has been included in the squad after playing in the Indigenous All Stars' win over Fremantle.

Days after joining the Power as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing, Josh Lai has also been included.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

(4 x 30-min quarters, no time on)

SYDNEY

1. Chad Warner, 3. Taylor Adams, 4. Brodie Grundy, 5. Isaac Heeney, 8. James Rowbottom, 9. Will Hayward, 10. Aaron Francis, 12. Angus Sheldrick, 13. Oliver Florent, 15. Sam Wicks, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. James Jordon, 19. Peter Ladhams, 21. Errol Gulden, 22. Nick Blakey, 24. Dane Rampe, 25. Ben Paton, 27. Justin McInerney, 30. Tom McCartin, 34. Matt Roberts, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 36. Joel Amartey, 37. Corey Warner, 40. Tom Hanily, 43. Lewis Melican

Notable absentees: Logan McDonald, Harry Cunningham, Tom Papley, Callum Mills, Jake Lloyd

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

1. Harvey Thomas, 2. Darcy Jones, 4. Toby Greene, 5. Aaron Cadman, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 7. Lachie Ash, 8. Callan Ward, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Phoenix Gothard, 13. Ollie Hannaford, 14. Toby Bedford, 16. Brent Daniels, 17. Finn Callaghan, 18. Conor Stone, 21. Leek Aleer, 22. Josh Kelly, 23. Jesse Hogan, 24. Harry Rowston, 25. Lachlan Keeffe, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 29. Cody Angove, 30. James Leake, 31. Toby McMullin, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 35. Max Gruzewski, 39. Connor Idun, 44. Jack Buckley

Notable absentees: Tom Green, Jake Stringer, Sam Taylor, Callum Brown, Stephen Coniglio, Ryan Angwin

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5pm ACDT/5.30pm AEDT

(6 x 28-min periods, no time on)



ADELAIDE (SANFL-listed players are in italics)

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 4. Lachlan Murphy, 5. Matt Crouch, 6. Daniel Curtin, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 9. Nick Murray (Period 4 – 6: Lachie Thomas), 10. Luke Pedlar, 11. Charlie Edwards, 12. Jordan Dawson, 13. Taylor Walker, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Jay Boyle, 17. Tyler Welsh, 19. Zac Taylor, 20. Mitchell Hinge, 21. Chris Burgess, 22. Oscar Ryan, 23. Hugh Haysman, 24. Josh Worrell, 25. James Peatling, 26. Harry Schoenberg, 27. Luke Nankervis, 28. Alex Neal-Bullen, 29. Rory Laird, 30. Wayne Milera, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 33. Brodie Smith, 34. Sid Draper, 35. James Borlase, 36. Karl Gallagher, 37. Blake Drury, 38. Jay O’Leary , 39. Toby Murray, 40. Hugh Bond, 41. Jordon Butts, 42. Lachlan McAndrew, 43. Reilly O'Brien, 44. Ned Atkinson, 46. Jack Madgen, 48. Mark Keane

Notable absentees: Izak Rankine**, Lachlan Sholl, Isaac Cumming, Max Michalanney

PORT ADELAIDE (SANFL-listed players are in italics)

1. Connor Rozee, 2. Sam Powell-Pepper, 3. Ryan Burton, 5. Joe Berry, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Jase Burgoyne, 8. Josh Sinn, 9. Zak Butters, 10. Travis Boak, 11. Jeremy Finlayson, 12. Jack Lukosius, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Willie Rioli, 16. Ollie Wines, 17. Jack Whitlock, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 19. Mitch Georgiades, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Logan Evans, 23. Dylan Wiliams, 24. Jordon Sweet, 26. Lachie Charleson, 28. Willem Drew, 29. Tom Anastasopoulos, 30. Ollie Lord, 31. Christian Moraes, 32. Rory Atkins, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 35. Joe Richards, 36. Will Lorenz, 37. Tom Cochrane, 39. Hugh Jackson, 40. Benny Barrett, 41. Jed McEntee, 43. Josh Lai, 44. Jackson Mead, 45. Xavier Walsh, 46. Jack Watkins, Mack Bowman, Rome Burgoyne, Ryan Carnelly, Nic Couroupis, Hugh Ferrari, Heath Growden, Austin Harris, Dustin Launer, Shay Linke, Kyle Marshall, Jez McLennan, Will O’Brien, Cormack O’Reilly, Kye Roberts, Jake Weidemann

Notable absentees: Todd Marshall, Ivan Soldo, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Esava Ratugolea, Dante Visentini

** Played for Indigenous All Stars last week

Indigenous All Stars game

Saturday, Feb 15

Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars, Optus Stadium

Unofficial match simulations

Saturday, Feb 15

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval

Monday, Feb 17

West Coast v Richmond, Mineral Resources Park

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, Feb 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 6pm AEDT (5pm local) (Six periods, clubs to play four periods each)

Friday, Feb 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT (Free attendance. 4 x 30-min quarters, no time on)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5.30pm AEDT (5pm local) (Tickets subject to capacity. 6 x 28-min periods, no time on)

Saturday, Feb 22

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, 11am AEDT (Free attendance. 4 x 25-min quarters + game-specific simulations)

Every match simulation will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

AAMI Community Series

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm AEDT

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm AEDT

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (AEDT (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm AEDT (3.10pm local)

All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Tickets available here. Members and kids go free (except for Richmond v Collingwood)