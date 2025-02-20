The Dockers are ready to push for a flag in 2025, president Chris Sutherland has said

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates with Jordan Clark and Sam Switkowski after the R16 match between Fremantle and Sydney at the SCG on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE president Chris Sutherland has declared it is "time for action" after a period of promise, with the Dockers as well placed as they've ever been to win a maiden AFL premiership in 2025.

With the Dockers entering their sixth season under Justin Longmuir, there is internal and external belief that the team is ready to deliver on its significant talent and potential.

In a short but pointed speech to close the Dockers' season launch on Thursday morning, Sutherland said the club would embrace those expectations, but he was "done with talking, it's time for action".

"We're as ready as we've ever been to chase that cup," the president said.

"For the past few years, every decision and effort made by this entire football club, from the support staff, administration, coaches and players, has led to this moment.

"Expectations are high, and we know that. But we lean into them as we strive for that ultimate prize.

"There will be ups and downs, but the belief and trust from the board downwards in this playing group and coaching staff has never been stronger.

"We definitely feel like the foundations are sound and we certainly think we have nearly all the pieces in place."

There was a mood of expectation as the Dockers launched their season at Crown Perth on Thursday, with co vice-captain Caleb Serong also declaring the club was in the best position it has been to contend since he joined.

"The growth that we've seen over the last few years, and then the growth that we've seen throughout the pre-season, is very exciting," Serong said.

"We've got everything we need right now to be able to do that. That's super exciting and something I can't wait to be a part of."

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong highlighted the work Fremantle had done on different game scenarios this pre-season as an area where the team could improve following several key losses last year from winning positions.

Handling the big games and the big moments better could prove the difference between a 12-win season in 2024 and a top-four finish this year.

Midfielder Hayden Young was another player to embrace the expectations on the Dockers this season, saying: "We're in the unique position at the moment where we've got the opportunity to be the first player group to hold up the cup for Fremantle".

Hayden Young handballs during the R19 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir said the Dockers' point of difference in 2025 would be ensuring they are "really hard to play against".

"When we played our best footy last year, we were ruthless in the contest but we were also ruthless with the pressure we imposed on the opposition," the coach said.

"If you combine good pressure and being really tough in the contest with elite team defence, you become really hard to play against.

"It showed in the stats last year that after teams played us, the next week they lost 17 times out of 21.

"I think the foundations of our game are there. We just need to be able to do it for longer."