Fremantle has added to its small forward stocks by signing Isaiah Dudley in the pre-season supplemental selection period

Isaiah Dudley in action at a Fremantle training session. Picture: Fremantle FC/Twitter

FREMANTLE has signed small forward Isaiah Dudley via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to complete its list for 2025.

Dudley adds to the Dockers' small forward stocks after a spot became available following Odin Jones' spinal injury in December.

The 21-year-old kicked 21 goals in 20 SANFL games for Central District last year, finishing third in its best and fairest.

"Dudley was a very talented junior footballer and had a few injuries and things didn't go his way, but we have kept an eye on him at Central District," Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls said.

"He had high score assists in the SANFL and hits the scoreboard himself.

"He jumped at the chance to come across and train and has handled himself really well.

"He's worked really hard and obviously still has work to do, but we are always looking to add talent in our front half."

The Dockers have already added to their attacking stocks since the end of last season, landing Shai Bolton from Richmond in a trade.

Fremantle plays the Indigenous All Stars at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dockers then face Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series on March 2, before beginning their home and away season away to Geelong on March 15.