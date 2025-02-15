AFL Play AFL Play

2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars
Indigenous All Stars v Fremantle
IAS •
Optus Stadium,  Perth  • Whadjuk
Indigenous All Stars To Win
Dockers To Win

Match Feed

Match News, Videos and Photos

  • Troubled Bulldog to take positive step with All Stars role

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been encouraged to accept an invitation to be part of the wider Indigenous All Stars squad

    AFL

  • Steeped in history: The Indigenous All Stars' 81-year evolution

    Sir Doug Nicholls pulled together an "all Aboriginal team" to play a charity match in 1944, and through the decades since the Indigenous All Stars has continued to grow

    AFL

  • Dockers skipper ruled out of All-Stars match with ankle concern

    Alex Pearce will miss Saturday's Indigenous All Stars clash due to a minor ankle injury

    AFL

  • Ultimate guide to the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's Indigenous All Stars game

    AFL

  • Sonny the skipper: Freo veteran to lead Indigenous All-Stars

    Michael Walters will lead a star-studded line-up against his Fremantle teammates in next Saturday's pre-season clash

    AFL

  • Mitchell, Goodwin to support All-Stars coaching panel

    The Indigenous All-Stars are set to have Sam Mitchell and Simon Goodwin in their coaching ranks

    AFL

  • Indigenous stars hope to inspire a new generation

    All-Stars coach Xavier Clarke is confident there will be an increase in the number of Indigenous players in the AFL

    AFL
  • Updated
    Updated

    Power, pace, passion: Indigenous All-Stars squad locked in

    The playing squad for the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars side is full of talent, flair and history

    AFL

  • AFL Indigenous All Stars full squad announced

    The AFL has announced the full Indigenous All Stars squad for the match in the west.

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  • All-Indigenous coaching panel set to lead All-Stars in exhibition game

    A panel of four assistant coaches will join head coach Xavier Clarke to lead the Indigenous All-Stars side against Fremantle

    AFL

  • 'It means a lot': Calls grow for Indigenous All-Stars match to stay

    The best of the best Indigenous talent will be on show on February 15 when the Indigenous All-Stars take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium

    AFL

  • All-Stars and Fremantle unite to unveil guernseys and match ball

    The two team guernseys and the specially designed match-day Sherrin for the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match are unveiled

    AFL
    AFL HQ
Line-Ups
'

    Players to watch

    Who is performing the best this season

