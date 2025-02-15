Bobby Hill celebrates a goal with Willie Rioli during the Indigenous All Stars game on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE INDIGENOUS All Stars have capped off a big week with a stunning 43-point victory over Fremantle as the sun set on Saturday evening.

Run and carry was on the menu, as the All Stars moved the ball forward with speed to kick 16.12 (108) to the Dockers' 9.11 (65) on Optus Stadium.

It was 2023 Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill who opened the scoring, deftly receiving a handball from Jeremy Finlayson to snap a beauty around the body, then celebrating with a traditional dance. Hill proved to be a constant concern for the Dockers' defence, with another goal and a behind from his eight disposals in the first half alone, before finishing with four majors, while Jason Horne-Francis was a powerful force.

The Port Adelaide midfielder didn't just offer his slick skills moving into attack, recording 17 disposals, three goals, and six tackles for the match, but his defensive efforts were equally important, regularly generating turnovers upon which his teammates capitalised. Jy Simpkin (30 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal) was also a constant force in the engine room, and pressed forward to get dangerous in front of goal.

Michael Frederick (three goals) was undoubtedly the star for the Dockers early, working beautifully up the field to set up teammates inside 50, then jetting forward to hit the scoreboard himself. Caleb Serong (27 disposals, five clearances), meanwhile, split his time between the midfield and forward lines, often catching himself one-out against All Star Steven May. The only real knock on his day was an inability to convert his opportunities in front of goal.

Earlier in the week both Jarman Impey and Michael Walters suggested there may be some gaps in the All Stars' defensive line, given the squad's desire to run and gun, but those concerns were largely unfounded. May (nine marks, 17 disposals), Joel Hamling (four intercepts, two contested marks) and young Lawson Humphries (seven intercepts, five score involvements) stood strong, and organised in the back half.

Those defensive efforts weren't without threat, however. Frederick's movement in attack was dangerous, as was Josh Treacy's showing of pure strength and athleticism.

As mentioned by both coaches earlier in the week, some of the selected All Stars squad were only able to play limited minutes based on club requests. Captain Michael Walters, Bolton, Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson, and Carlton defender Zac Williams played only the first half, while Richmond's Maurice Rioli Jnr, Carlton's Jesse Motlop, Gold Coast's Ben Long, and Essendon's Jade Gresham played only the second.

Fremantle also restricted minutes for some players, including Bailey Banfield, Will Brodie, and Patrick Voss.

A spectacle

Festivities at Optus Stadium were not limited to the Indigenous markets on the concourse and fans celebrating in the stands. On-field there was plenty to see before the opening bounce, including a joint banner between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle, flanked by a guard of honour made up of past players, partners, Indigenous AFLW players, and non-playing All Stars squad members, including Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. Following the Welcome to Country ceremony, the All Stars were passionately led in a war cry by Bradley Hill, and instead of a coin toss between captains, a football shaped 'mirra', painted by Uncle Richard Walley, was thrown in the air.

Heat no concern

As the mercury reached the mid-30s, the AFL's heat policy was enacted, limiting the quarters from 23 minutes to 21 minutes plus time on. But the players didn't sweat it. Determined to play free-flowing, attacking football, both sides neatly executed end-to-end passages of play, none better than that which led to Jason Horne-Francis' first quarter goal. After a few minutes spent searching for an exit from defence, the All Stars went long down the corridor into the hands of new Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton. Unfortunately for the Dockers, he was in the yellow Indigenous strip designed by Jade Dolman. Neatly evading his new teammates, Bolton was able to fire a neat handball out to Horne-Francis, who turned on the jets and coolly slotted the goal from the top of the 50m arc.

Concern for Switkowski

Fremantle forward Sam Switkowski was unfortunately sidelined less than a quarter into the match after some friendly fire. As teammate Jye Amiss worked to leap over a mess of players to chase the footy, Switkowski copped a knock to the head, and after assessment was ruled out for the remainder of the game with concussion. It's a worrying injury for the Docker, who missed three matches with concussion last year, and will now enter the 12-day protocols with Fremantle's first official match one month away.

INDIGENOUS ALL STARS 5.2 7.5 12.8 16.12 (108)

FREMANTLE 2.3 5.5 7.8 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Indigenous All Stars: Bo.Hill 4, Horne-Francis 3, Walters, Stengle, Cameron, Pickett, Simpkin, Ryan, W.Rioli, Kelly, Motlop

Fremantle: Frederick 3, Sharp 2, Jackson 2, Amiss 2

BEST

Indigenous All Stars: Bo.Hill, Horne-Francis, Simpkin, Humphries, Ah Chee, Burgoyne, Br.Hill

Fremantle: Frederick, Serong, Sharp, O'Driscoll, Draper

INJURIES

Indigenous All Stars: Johnson (right leg)

Fremantle: Switkowski (concussion), Walker (nose)

Crowd: 37,865 at Optus Stadium (Whadjuk)

Polly Farmer Medal voting

The following votes were allocated for the Polly Farmer Medal:

11 - Jy Simpkin - 3332

8 - Jason Horne-Francis - 1223

3 - Bobby Hill - 21

1 - Brad Hill - 1

1 - Lawson Humphries - 1

Judges voting (3, 2, 1):

Eddie Betts (Fox Sports) - Jy Simpkin, Bobby Hill, Jason Horne-Francis

Shaun Burgoyne (Fox Sports) - Jy Simpkin, Jason Horne-Francis, Lawson Humphries

Chris Johnson (National Indigenous Radio Services) - Jy Simpkin, Jason Horne-Francis, Brad Hill

Megan Waters (AFL.com.au) - Jason Horne-Francis, Jy Simpkin, Bobby Hill