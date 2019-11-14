Optus Stadium opened in December 2017 and replaces Subiaco Oval as Western Australia’s premier AFL venue and home of the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers. The world-class stadium was designed with the fan at the forefront and features a seating capacity of over 60,000 with 85% covered by the roof. The design acknowledges Western Australia’s unique sporting, cultural and Aboriginal heritage and the Stadium Park landscape provides a spectacular vista across the Swan River to the City.

Capacity: 60,156

Address: Victoria Park Dr, Burswood, WA 6100

Ground dimensions: 165m x 130m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Fremantle Seating Map

West Coast Eagles Seating Map

Getting there

Public Transport

Perth Stadium Station is located a short walk from gates A & B. Trains travel direct to Perth Stadium Station for passengers on the Joondalup, Fremantle and Armadale Lines. Passengers on the Midland Line can choose to walk over the Windan Bridge to East Perth Station. The suburban event bus network, as well as Perth CBD shuttles stop at Perth Stadium Bus Station.

Car Parking

There is no parking available at Optus Stadium on major event days.

Taxis

The primary taxi rank is located off Victoria Park Drive. The taxi rank is adjacent to the Eastern Train Station accessible via the underpass. In addition, an eight-stand pick up and drop off facility is located on Nelson Avenue in East Perth for taxi and other on-demand transport services to use. Passengers of these services will be able to access the stadium via a short walk across the Matagarup Bridge. Pick up and drop off for private vehicles is not permitted.

Cycling

There are a range of footpaths to Optus Stadium and over 600 bike racks are located around the Stadium Park. Walkers and cyclists can venture over the Matagarup Bridge, a pedestrian bridge crossing over the Swan River from East Perth.