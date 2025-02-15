CARLTON defender Zac Williams has backed Indigenous All Stars coach Xavier Clarke to break a four-decade drought and take a head coach role at an AFL club.
Clarke, currently an assistant at North Melbourne, has built an impressive CV through various coaching roles, including in the Northern Territory and at Richmond.
There have only been two Indigenous senior coaches in VFL history – Graham 'Polly' Farmer (Geelong, 1973-75) and Barry Cable (North Melbourne, 1981-84) - and none in the AFL era.
Williams says Clarke, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player, is ready to be the next one.
"The way he's conducted himself as the head coach over the last few days, especially with the boys just being thrown together in a team, I think he's managed expectations within the group," Williams told AFL.com.au.
"He's definitely got a future as a head coach."
Bringing players together from across the country, and getting them connected and ready to play a high intensity match in just two days is no mean feat, but one that was successfully navigated by Clarke this week.
His All Stars ran over the top of Fremantle to post a 43-point win at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening, a free-flowing, attacking outing than enraptured the 37,865-strong crowd.
"There was a lot of connection between the boys right from the very start," Williams said.
"Our pressure, we talked about pressure, and all the boys bought into that before the game, and I thought we showed that."
The only downside for Williams is that the team won't be together again next week, with players returning to their clubs to prepare for the season ahead. But there are hopes the success of Saturday's match will encourage the permanent inclusion of the Indigenous All Stars on the footy calendar.
"We spoke about that. We're not playing a game next week altogether, but hopefully this becomes a yearly thing," Williams said after the first Indigenous All Stars game since 2015.
"I think it was a pretty successful few days, and a successful game tonight. And Freo, they played a part in the last few days as well, and they've got a rich history of a lot of Indigenous players running through. So the way they went about it and the way they showed respect, and we showed them respect, I think it was really awesome.
"And hopefully it becomes a yearly thing. But if not, hopefully it doesn't go another 10 years again (until the next game)."
The sentiment was shared by Polly Farmer medallist Jy Simpkin.
"It's hard to say (how often the game should be played). Not every 10 years, that's for sure," Simpkin said.
"I wouldn't mind playing a few more before my career is over. No doubt they'll get together and work those things out, but a lot more often than that."
For Clarke, finding balance in how the Indigenous All Stars fits in the AFL calendar is key.
"It is a big event, the people that it took to pull this together, the AFL, the clubs, the collective. It's a relationship between the clubs and everyone else to be able to get this together," Clarke said.
"Finding that balance is going to be the trick. But I think, to Jy's point, we'd love to see it more regularly than 10 years.
"I think it was just a great spectacle and I think that the result or the footprint of this game is ... not going to be tomorrow. You hope that (a) young girl or young Indigenous boy sitting in the crowd or at home and community watching this game, being really inspired to play the game, and we see those numbers in terms of Indigenous talent get into the AFL.
"We hope that's the legacy this game (has)."