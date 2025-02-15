Roy names the top players who have switched clubs and are worth considering in Draft and Classic this year

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's training session at Deakin University on December 6, 2024 . Picture: AFL Photos

SOMETIMES a fresh start is all that's needed, as we saw last year with Brodie Grundy. The ruckman was given the opportunities he deserved at the Swans following his move from the Dees and his numbers reflected that, increasing his average by 22 points.

Zac Fisher was another that took full advantage following his move from the Blues to the Kangaroos' back line where he averaged a career-high 82.

This year, there are a host of legitimate club swappers who look set to improve significantly on what they produced last year and their price suggests. At the very least, get ready to bump them up your Draft order!

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000)

The move: Western Bulldogs to Geelong

Predicted average: 101

Classic ownership: 69 per cent

Draft ranking: 1-3 forward

The star Dog had fallen out of favour prior to his injury and the lack of role stability had a negative impact on his role, confidence and scoring. A move to the Cats where he has been thrown the keys will be just what he needs to be among the top ranked forwards.

Verdict: Ignore the early bye, he is an absolute star and genuine bargain.

Bailey Smith at Geelong after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Geelong FC

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $732,000)

The move: Western Bulldogs to St Kilda

Predicted average: 100

Classic ownership: 54 per cent

Draft ranking: 1-3 forward

Looked disheartened, disinterested and even started having his fitness levels questioned towards the end at the Dogs as we witnessed a good old fashioned 'Bevo-ing'. The days of being one of the competition's best ball winners and scorers became a distant memory as Macrae spent time on a wing, half forward and in a vest on his way to an average of 71. This pre season, he looks fit, interested and ready to return to his piggish best.

Verdict: An absolute bargain that will be given the green light to do what he does best, hunt the pill!

Jack Macrae poses during St Kilda's 2025 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000)

The move: Western Bulldogs to North Melbourne

Predicted average: 98

Classic ownership: 60 per cent

Draft ranking: Top 6 forward

Fell out of favour at the Dogs and is cheap as chips due to wearing the vest on a number of occasions. He was head hunted for a half-back role to allow the Sheez to move up the ground and will become the Roos' main distributor from half back. If that's not enough, he is even taking kick ins!

Verdict: Easiest pick of the year at this price. He will have an absolute field day playing the best role in footy, half-back at the Roos and a career-high average will be the result.

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to Collingwood

Predicted average: 90

Classic ownership: Four per cent

Draft ranking: 15-20 Defender

The Magpies recruit has averaged as high as 87 in 2022 and I am confident he can return to those areas in the right role. Coincidently, all indications this pre-season and during match sim suggest he will have a prominent role in the midfield which gives him every opportunity to return career-best numbers and a 90+ average.

Verdict: I'm bullish on Perryman. If he didn't have an early bye, I would be locking him in and I certainly haven't ruled out doing it regardless.

Harry Perryman poses during Collingwood's 2025 team photo day at the AIA Vitality Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000)

The move: Richmond to West Coast

Predicted average: 87

Classic ownership: Nine per cent

Draft ranking: 11-13 Forward

The Eagles recruit was picked up on the back of a career-high average of 79. Not much to write home about, I know, but in the right role he has the tools to be among the top averaging forwards for the year. He looks to have adopted the fruitful half-back role this pre-season which has seen him racking up at will during match sim, setting him up for a big year.

Verdict: I'm warming to the value of this pick each day. I must admit, I've been fooled by 'Bakes' in the past but if he stays in this role for an extended period, he will be great.

Liam Baker poses during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling (MID, $634,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to Adelaide

Predicted average: 93

Classic ownership: 20 per cent

Draft ranking: 40-45 Midfield

That is pretty high ownership for a player priced quite awkwardly but coaches have obviously recognised the value of the tackling machine whose price doesn’t reflect his ability after wearing the vest on seven occasions last year. He has been spending the majority of his time during match sim in the midfield but his goal kicking ability also ensures he spends time forward of the ball.

Verdict: A close watch during the practice matches and if he is in a high CBA rotation, he looks a great option.

James Peatling at Adelaide. Picture: Adelaide FC

Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $754,000)

The move: Richmond to Fremantle

Predicted average: 87

Classic ownership: Eight per cent

Draft ranking: 15-20 forward

After a career high average of 87 in 2023, the electric forward found it difficult to maintain that standard for the struggling Tigers last year, dropping back to 74. Although he will only play a pinch hitting role through the middle in the stacked Dockers midfield, he is every chance to not only return to his best, but surpass it with a team touted to be a top-four contender.

Verdict: Will be on the end of plenty of easy stuff this year and I expect him to do some serious damage to lesser ranked teams at home this season.

Shai Bolton poses during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000)

The move: Richmond to West Coast

Predicted average: 77

Classic ownership: Three per cent

Draft ranking: 15-20 Forward

The former Tiger has always fallen short of his high expectations but he has every opportunity to turn that around this year as it appears he is going to be thrown straight in the middle for the Eagles, a role he enjoys and has been good at in the past. He had his career-best average back in 2019, doing the majority of his work through there while averaging a respectable 82 in his third season.

Verdict: All signs point to being one of the main stayers through the midfield and his stock grow with every pre-season injury to an experienced Eagle mid.

Jack Graham looks on during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $839,000)

The move: Sydney to North Melbourne

Predicted average: 89

Classic ownership: Four per cent

Draft ranking: 9-10 Forward

Although Parker's price doesn't reflect the second lowest average of his career that he recorded last season, he still deserves serious consideration. He was restricted to just seven games in 2024 which included three vests and he never really got going due to injury and suspension. A fresh start is just what the 32-year-old needed and George Wardlaw's injury might mean he needs to do a bit more through the middle than initially intended.

Verdict: Disregarding last year, he hasn't averaged under 90 since 2013 and I expect him to return to those areas if he has high CBA rotations.

Luke Parker poses for a photo during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Cumming (MID, $575,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to Adelaide

Predicted average: 86

Classic ownership: 13 per cent

Draft ranking: 65-70 Midfield

The value of the Crows recruit can't be ignored given the potential he showed in 2022 when he averaged a career-high 91. He is coming off a couple of forgettable years at the Giants which included just six games last year at an average of 61. He has overcome a pre-season injury so all eyes are now on role. At this stage it looks likely he will hold down a spot on the wing which presents some value, but if he finds his way to half-back he will be hard to ignore at that price.

Verdict: A close watch on his role because his ability far outweighs that price tag.

Isaac Cumming at Adelaide training after joining from GWS. Picture: Adelaide FC

