Odin Jones in action at Fremantle training. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

FREMANTLE rookie Odin Jones has undergone spinal surgery after fracturing a vertebrae in his spine in a "freak accident".

Jones, 19, fell awkwardly on Wednesday night, the Dockers said in a statement.

"This was a freak accident and Odin is now in the care of specialists following surgery this morning," Fremantle's executive general manager of football Joe Brierty said.

"He will spend a couple of weeks in hospital while we await advice on his recovery timeline.

"The thoughts of everyone at Fremantle are with Odin and his family at this time."

Jones was selected with pick No.5 in last year's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft and recently signed a one-year contract extension.

The key-position player is yet to make his AFL debut.