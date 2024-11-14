Eagles gun Harley Reid will be in non-contact training after suffering a concussion

Harley Reid in action at West Coast training on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast young gun Harley Reid has suffered a concussion in the first week of pre-season training.

The Eagles confirmed on Thursday that Reid, the No.1 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, had entered concussion protocols after sustaining a head knock at training on Wednesday.

"Harley received a minor head knock during training and we took precautionary measures," the Eagles' general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"I've spoken to him today and so has the club doctor.

"He is doing well, but as he has entered the AFL concussion protocols he will be in non-contact training when he resumes next week."

Reid, 19, enjoyed a fine first season in the AFL.

He played 20 games for the Eagles, averaging 18.5 disposals, four tackles and 2.2 marks while also winning the NAB AFL Goal of the Year.

The Eagles' 2025 season starts at home to Gold Coast on March 16.