The teams are in for Saturday's AFLW semi-finals

L-R: Ash Brazill, Jasmine Fleming, Abbie Ballard. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has received a huge boost for its do-or-die semi-final clash with Adelaide, while Hawthorn has survived with a clean bill of health.

Ash Brazill, who was a late out last week after failing to overcome an ankle injury, has benefited from the extra week off and will line up against the Crows on Saturday afternoon.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

The former Collingwood defender will play her first game since the Dockers' week nine win over Greater Western Sydney.

Lisa Webb has also recalled tall utility Ariana Hetherington, with the pair replacing Amy Mulholland (concussion) and Joanne Cregg (omitted).

Meanwhile, the Hawks can breathe a sigh of relief with both Jasmine Fleming and Ainslie Kemp bouncing back from injury concerns in last week's qualifying final loss.

Fleming finished the game with a calf complaint, which was later confirmed as severe cramp, while Kemp underwent a head injury assessment (HIA) but returned to the field, and has not shown any symptoms of delayed concussion in the days since.

Learn More 29:04

Adelaide has opted to make just the one change, bringing in small forward/midfielder Abbie Ballard for ruck/forward Lily Tarlinton.

Port Adelaide survived its first finals win with a clean bill of health, and will face Hawthorn on Saturday night with an unchanged side.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 3.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: A.Ballard

Out: L.Tarlinton (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brazill, A.Hetherington

Out: A.Mulholland (concussion), J.Cregg (omitted)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 7.30pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil