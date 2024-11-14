Information regarding the AFLW's 2025 timings will likely be release in the coming weeks, the AFL has revealed

Megan Fitzsimon gets a kick away under pressure during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A START date for the AFLW fixture is close to being announced, the AFL's head of fixturing Josh Bowler has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday after unveiling the 2025 Toyota AFL Season fixture, Bowler said information on the next AFLW season's start date and fixture would be released "in the coming weeks".

"AFLW's definitely front of mind, we're working through what next season looks like and we'll have something out in the coming weeks," Bowler said.

"We're currently working through [whether the AFLW season will start mid-AFL season] at the moment and we're pretty close [to making an announcement]."

AFL fixture boss Josh Bowler speaks to media during a media opportunity on November 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The League has confirmed the AFLW competition would extend from 11 to 12 matches per side in 2025, with those 12 games to be played across 12 weeks, rather than the 11 games in 10 weeks as was fixtured this season.

With the men's fixture featuring Thursday night games in 23 of the 25 rounds, AFL matches will be spread across Thursday to Sunday most weeks rather than just Friday to Sunday, meaning the matches will be slightly more spread out, leaving gaps that could theoretically be filled by AFLW matches.

However the League has not yet ruled out fixturing AFLW matches during the week while the men play on weekends.