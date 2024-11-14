Our reporters run the rule over your club's 2024 AFLW campaign

Alyssia Pisano celebrates a goal during the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Collingwood at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Where they finished

Ninth (six wins, five losses, 87.9 per cent)

What worked

In a year plagued by injuries, Melbourne managed to give a host of talented youngsters plenty of match experience.

Georgia Gall thrived as a tall forward prospect, while Georgia Campbell also had a strong campaign. Draftees Alyssia Pisano and Ryleigh Wotherspoon also got a taste of action at the highest level and proved they will be integral assets to Mick Stinear's side moving forward.

Elsewhere, midfielder Eliza McNamara had a career-best year averaging a team-high 22.2 disposals and 3.6 marks, as well as 5.5 tackles. Captain Kate Hore also put together a solid year to reaffirm herself as one of the games most dangerous players when fit and firing, while veteran Sinead Goldrick thrived in an increased midfield role. The former defender was thrust into the midfield mix this year to great effect, utilising her dash and pace to add another dimension to the on-ball brigade. Maeve Chaplin also flourished this season in defence.

What didn't work

The Demons' season was cruelled by injuries this year, which is part of the reason why their season started so slowly, ultimately meaning they were coming from too far behind the pack to feature in finals action.

Their season hit rock bottom at 1-4 following a brutal defeat at the hands of the Bombers, before the Dees stablised themselves during the mid-week footy period, winning five of their next six games to finish the season and narrowly miss out on finals.

Key forward Tayla Harris hurt her shoulder in the first game of the season and ruck Lauren Pearce missed a big chunk of the season with a wrist injury. Midfielder Liv Purcell was limited to just four games after suffering a facial fracture in a pre-season clash, while veteran Paxy Paxman played just five matches dealing with her own injury troubles.

After losing the likes of Eliza West and Casey Sherriff over the off-season, Melbourne's depth was tested early doors and it took them a while to gel together, which ultimately brought about their downfall.

Season highlight

The Demons were one of the few teams to benefit from the mid-week footy period and they secured a strong win against the semi-final bound Crows in week seven. Mick Stinear's side made it an arm wrestle against their much-fancied opponents, narrowly winning the match by two points.

It was a gritty win that kept their season alive, proving that they can still match it with the best.

Irishwoman Sinead Goldrick was immense that day, racking up 19 disposals and six tackles, while fellow on-baller Tyla Hanks was also busy with 24 touches and seven tackles. It wasn’t the prettiest win of their season, but it gave the Dees plenty of belief heading into the home straight.

Targets in the player movement period/draft

It felt as though this year was a bit of the changing of the guard at Casey Fields and 2025 will be an extension of that no doubt.

One area the Dees could look to target in the off-season is some added midfield depth, whether that be via the draft or player movement period. Both Goldrick and Hore spent more time in the midfield this season and adding another quality on-baller to the squad would give Stinear more flexibility moving forward, regenerating their midfield mix in the process.

Sinead Goldrick in action during the match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dees are well-placed for another push up the AFLW ladder if they can get the squad healthier in 2025.